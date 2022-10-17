ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

This steakhouse chain has just closed its last Wichita restaurant

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Wichita’s last Logan’s Roadhouse — the one at 2424 N. Maize Road that opened in May 2007 — has closed.

On Monday afternoon, workers were removing the sign from the building and were hauling liquor and other items out of the store. An employee on site said that the restaurant’s last day in business was Sunday. The restaurant’s Google listing now also reads “permanently closed,” and an employee who answered the phone at the restaurant on Monday evening also said it had been shut down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIrWP_0icl99nY00
Logan’s Roadhouse’s Maize Road restaurant, which opened in 2007, has just closed. Julie Mah/The Wichita Eagle

The Logan’s building has actually been listed as for sale or lease by Landmark Commercial Real Estate for at least two months.

Wichita previously had two Logan’s restaurants. The one at 353 S. Rock Road closed at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and in July of that year, it was confirmed that the restaurant was closed for good .

The west-side restaurant also closed at the start of the pandemic but eventually reopened.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Old Chicago and Logan’s Roadhouse parent company CraftWorks Holdings announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The employee on site at the west-side Logan’s Roadhouse on Monday said that employees at the restaurant would have the chance to take jobs at Old Chicago.

Stay tuned for news on what is next for the site.

Contributing: Julie Mah of The Eagle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLJMp_0icl99nY00
Employees had taken down decor at the west-side Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant at 2424 N. Maize Road on Monday. Julie Mah/The Wichita Eagle

Comments / 7

Jim Street
2d ago

Hello Denise how been these days. sad to lose Logan's but the food wasn't as good. Lost good help over the years. Get another good restaurant be nice. thanks

Reply
2
 

