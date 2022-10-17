Read full article on original website
Packers activate Watkins, place Cobb, Hanson on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins. Watkins is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.
Falcons place WR Jared Bernhardt on IR with groin injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on injured reserve with a groin injury on Saturday. Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Commanders' QB Wentz to IR; will miss at least four games
WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz went on injured reserve Saturday, meaning the Washington Commanders will be without their starting quarterback for at least the next four games. Wentz, who had surgery to repair a broken finger, won’t get the chance to return to his first two NFL cities and...
Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this...
Miller makes presence felt during 1st 6 games with Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was a familiar moment with a far different outcome for Bills receiver Stefon Diggs now that Buffalo has Von Miller to lean upon. Walking off the field in Kansas City after Dawson Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 remaining, Diggs issued a forceful but simple message to Miller on the sideline.
