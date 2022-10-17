Read full article on original website
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
Emmerdale reveals another exit plot, and 8 more big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Chas forces Aaron out. (Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) The village is still in a state...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
The Peripheral star Jack Reynor breaks down what it was like to share an AI body with co-star
Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz lead the cast of new sci-fi series The Peripheral, which comes from the creators of Westworld on Amazon Prime Video. Moretz stars as Flynne Fisher, while Reynor plays her brother Burton. But during a scene in episode one, things get a lot more complicated.
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Thanks for the link. I agreed it is a terrible shame that they did...
Ex EastEnders actress dies
Ex EastEnders actress Jospehine Melville has died. She only made a handful of appearances in 1986 for 4 weeks. Looking at her character’s synopsis in the EE Wiki she is not ringing any bells for me but RIP to her all the same. She only made a handful of...
Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan explains Daisy's fears in Sinead story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan has weighed in on Daisy's struggle to deal with the ghost of Daniel Osbourne's late wife Sinead. Daisy has recently considered moving in with Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Bertie, who's growing attached to her and has even called her "mummy". Their domestic bliss is somewhat marred by Daisy's insecurity as she's unable to live in a house that feels like a "Sinead shrine".
Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown season 5 trailer following Judi Dench complaint
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its trailer for The Crown season five, following complaints about the series. Unlike previous seasons of the royal drama, the description beneath the official trailer reads: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
EE - Not liking Amy
First of all the actress is 17, second she looks nothing like she would be Roxy's daughter. Totally miscast, I hope they get someone else. Not enjoying her. I don't mind her, but she is nothing like the previous Amy. The previous Amy was quite bratty and a bit of a bully.
Strictly's Kym Marsh makes plea for support after "horrible" dance-off experience
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has made a plea for support from fans after her “horrible” dance-off experience. Taking to Instagram, the star posted a video message with the caption: “A little chat with you all!! Hope you’ve had a great week!! Hoping we have your support this week, really would mean the world to us! Thank you so much for all the love and support so far and keeeeeeeep daaaancing!!!!”
Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker teases “stripped-back” regeneration scene
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has teased a “stripped-back” regeneration scene as she prepares to bid farewell to her time on the show. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor talked about what it was like to shoot the scenes and what she hopes fans take away from it.
Hollyoaks: What characters from 1995-2005 do you think WOULD fit in today's show
I done two polls recently asking whether a former family (The Hunters) and a former character (Scott Anderson) should return or not and I was surprised by the amount of people stating they wouldn't fit in today's show. So I thought I start a thread asking what characters from the...
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor BBC1 Sunday 23rd October 2022 7.30pm Official Thread
The official episode thread with a poll attached for voting after the episode transmits tonight. With Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan. In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
CS: Friday 21/10/22 Back Together Again
Summer confides in Paul that she and Aaron are back together and will make any decision about the baby together. Esther invites Summer for lunch at The Rovers to thank her for the work on the stall. As she and Aaron arrive, she realises Billy has also been invited. When...
Why do soaps kill off so many characters?
It started with Brookside, then Hollyoaks. Then Emmerdale jumped on the bandwagon and then EastEnders. Death is a very very dark topic but soaps seem to enjoy gleefully killing off both young and old characters with little or no consequence. Gone are the days when a major characters death would have massive reprecussions. Therefore what’s the point?
CS - Isn't It About Time It Was Changed To Summer Street?
She's dull as ditchwater, but where other characters go 'missing' for weeks/months, she is the one ever present. Now they have handed her yet another big story to get on with. What on earth does the producer see in her? It wouldn't be quite so bad if it was just her, but the whole three dads nonsense is incredibly tedious as well.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Finale - October 22 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And so it's down to Scissors, Pearly King and Onomatopoeia as we hurtle towards seeing who will be crowned Masked Dancer champion for 2022. Unmaskings so far - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/631890-the-masked-dancer-spoilers-who-has-been-revealed-so-far-2022-contestants.html. Semi final recap and unmasking - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/638022-the-masked-dancer-recap-watch-all-the-performances-and-reveals-from-episode-7.html. First look in due course. Guest judges for the finale have been announced as...
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker reveals surprise about her last day on set
Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker received a nice surprise from the crew on her last day. Set to regenerate into the next Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa, very soon, she sat down for an exclusive chat with Digital Spy to talk climactic emotions alongside co-star Mandip Gill. "When I did some...
