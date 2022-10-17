ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Where Were You When? Barbara Rodgers Remembers 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

On Oct. 17, 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was buzzing about baseball: The A’s and the Giants were facing off against one another in Game 3 of the World Series. Dubbed “The Battle of the Bay,” the championship pitted Northern California’s two Major League Baseball teams against one another in a matchup split between the Oakland Coliseum and Candlestick Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
Narcity USA

This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco

A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents

A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas

Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

This Hotel Is Bringing Some Miami Cool to San Francisco

Just as there are car fanatics, aviation junkies, and wine snobs, there are people who are just downright obsessed with hotels. They will not refrain from forking over the extra hundred or two if it means staying at a beloved property or someplace people are buzzing about. They usually have their favorite group, an extensive list on the overrated, and a couple of concierges or maitre-d’s they are convinced truly love them. There are cities, they’re quick to tell you, that have great hotels, and those that don’t.One city they’re often quick to knock is San Francisco, which has a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
BOLINAS, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy