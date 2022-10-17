Read full article on original website
Where Were You When? Barbara Rodgers Remembers 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
On Oct. 17, 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was buzzing about baseball: The A’s and the Giants were facing off against one another in Game 3 of the World Series. Dubbed “The Battle of the Bay,” the championship pitted Northern California’s two Major League Baseball teams against one another in a matchup split between the Oakland Coliseum and Candlestick Park.
Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): It has been 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake struck and changed the Bay Area forever. The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered in The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park in Santa Cruz County, approximately 10 miles northeast of Santa Cruz. The earthquake occurred on a section of the San Andreas The post Looking back at the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake appeared first on KION546.
15 seconds that changed the San Francisco Bay Area: Devastation of the 1989 quake remembered
The San Francisco Bay Area was celebrating on October 17, 1989, as both home teams faced off against each other in Game 3 of the World Series. The mood lasted until 5:04 p.m. when the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.5 magnitude, shook for 15 seconds and changed the Bay Area forever.
The Loma Prieta Earthquake remembered 33 years later
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oct. 17, 1989 — a date many in the Bay Area will never forget. Monday marks 33 years since the Loma Prieta Earthquake shook the region, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. The Loma Prieta Earthquake caused billions of dollars in damage to the region. But […]
A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
Where to Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the Bay Area
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos events around San Francisco. While the Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is known for its colorful displays, eye-catching skeletons and elaborate face painting, it is so much more than the fanfare might suggest. Celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead is a time of remembrance and a celebration of lost loved ones. This joyful Mexican tradition brings families and communities together to eat, sing, dance, celebrate culture and more. Grab your friends and family and get ready to join in on the fun at one of these Bay Area festive celebrations.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes for Comments About Hondurans
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is apologizing for comments she made during a show earlier this month. Breed was all smiles at an event at Manny's in the Mission Wednesday night. She was there to talk about the positives of San Francisco. Breed left without answering any questions from...
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city's criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
Slater's 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers
Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater's 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line." Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain's five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
