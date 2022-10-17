ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, ahead of Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky

By The Associated Press
KAAL-TV
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. A Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. These were among the victims of Thursday’s shooting rampage in...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy