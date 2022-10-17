ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

Group eggs NYC 7-Eleven worker, steals merchandise

NEW YORK - Police say a group went into a Manhattan 7-Eleven and stole items and egged a worker. It happened on Oct. 6th just before 7 p.m. in a store on 23rd St. in the Flatiron District. The men went into the store and started taking items. A couple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Slashing in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running

NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD was investigating. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows

NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Assault victim afraid to ride subway again

NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
QUEENS, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program

Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Thieves steal 20 cars from NYC dealership that could be used in other crimes

NEW YORK - Thieves stole 20 cars from a New York City dealership and will likely use the vehicles to commit other crimes, a top police official said. The car thieves hit a Mistubishi dealership over the weekend, broke open a lock box that held keys and drove off with late-model cars, many of them luxury vehicles NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Monday. Among the cars stolen were Acuras BMSs, Mercedes Benzes, and Audis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
WYANDANCH, NY
fox5ny.com

JFK tests out self driving vehicles

NEW YORK - JFK Airport is testing out self-driving shuttle vehicles. The Port Authority is working with autonomous vehicle (AV) manufacturer Navya for the test. They are looking at the possibility that the shuttle could be used as shuttles for airport passengers. Each of the driverless shuttles has room for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

4 Men Arrested For Selling Narcotics Disguised as Candy Near Long Island School

Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested four men for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip. Following community complaints, Suffolk County Police Third Squad Special Operations Team (SOT) detectives, with the assistance of Narcotics Section and Criminal Intelligence Section detectives executed search warrants at Exit 42 Deli, located at 270 Spur Drive South in Bay Shore, and Legit 100 Smoke Shop, located at 165 Higbie Lane in West Islip, at 4 p.m. and seized large quantities of mushrooms with psilocybin, concentrated cannabis, marijuana and cocaine.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

