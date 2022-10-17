Read full article on original website
Group eggs NYC 7-Eleven worker, steals merchandise
NEW YORK - Police say a group went into a Manhattan 7-Eleven and stole items and egged a worker. It happened on Oct. 6th just before 7 p.m. in a store on 23rd St. in the Flatiron District. The men went into the store and started taking items. A couple...
Slashing in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running
NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD was investigating. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
Increase in fentanyl and firearms seized from New York City apartments
There is an overdose in New York City every three hours and 80% of overdoses in New York City are now fentanyl-related.
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
Assault victim afraid to ride subway again
NEW YORK - In August, Vesly Beato, 22, and her 15-year-old cousin were on an uptown No. 1 subway train pulling into the Lincoln Center station on the Upper West Side when violence found her. "Right when we approached 66th Street, the doors open and I hear, like, this huge...
Four men busted for selling drugs disguised as candy on Long Island
NEW YORK - Four men were arrested on Long Island for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores. Suffolk County Police say the stores were in Bay Shore and West Islip. They say they executed search warrants at Exit 42 Deli, located at 270 Spur Drive South in...
Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design
REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
Man, 36, arrested in bizarre Staten Island burglary had clean record, lawyer says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A homeless man charged in a random, Tottenville break-in has one month to undergo a mental exam before the bizarre case presses forward in Supreme Court, St. George. Anthony Campbell, 36, faces charges that include burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief in...
East Harlem man sentenced to 5 years in prison for guns, cocaine
An East Harlem man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing several loaded firearms, including two assault weapons as well as cocaine, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
Man gets 12 to 24 years for 'terrifying' attacks on 'light-skinned' women in Brooklyn: DA
A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 24 years in prison for a series of attacks on women, selecting his victims based on their gender and skin color, prosecutors announced.
Thieves steal 20 cars from NYC dealership that could be used in other crimes
NEW YORK - Thieves stole 20 cars from a New York City dealership and will likely use the vehicles to commit other crimes, a top police official said. The car thieves hit a Mistubishi dealership over the weekend, broke open a lock box that held keys and drove off with late-model cars, many of them luxury vehicles NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Monday. Among the cars stolen were Acuras BMSs, Mercedes Benzes, and Audis.
VIDEO: Man slashes Bronx smoke shop worker in face, remains at large
A man slashed a Bronx smoke shop worker across the face over the weekend, police said Wednesday as they released video of the attack.
Thieves pretending to have gun steal $1K, cellphones from Brooklyn deli
Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli while simulating a gun earlier this month, according to authorities.
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday. It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they...
A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
JFK tests out self driving vehicles
NEW YORK - JFK Airport is testing out self-driving shuttle vehicles. The Port Authority is working with autonomous vehicle (AV) manufacturer Navya for the test. They are looking at the possibility that the shuttle could be used as shuttles for airport passengers. Each of the driverless shuttles has room for...
4 Men Arrested For Selling Narcotics Disguised as Candy Near Long Island School
Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested four men for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip. Following community complaints, Suffolk County Police Third Squad Special Operations Team (SOT) detectives, with the assistance of Narcotics Section and Criminal Intelligence Section detectives executed search warrants at Exit 42 Deli, located at 270 Spur Drive South in Bay Shore, and Legit 100 Smoke Shop, located at 165 Higbie Lane in West Islip, at 4 p.m. and seized large quantities of mushrooms with psilocybin, concentrated cannabis, marijuana and cocaine.
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
