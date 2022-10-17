NEW YORK - Thieves stole 20 cars from a New York City dealership and will likely use the vehicles to commit other crimes, a top police official said. The car thieves hit a Mistubishi dealership over the weekend, broke open a lock box that held keys and drove off with late-model cars, many of them luxury vehicles NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Monday. Among the cars stolen were Acuras BMSs, Mercedes Benzes, and Audis.

