A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
KMPH.com
2nd suspect found, arrested in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man on the run who deputies say is connected to a shooting in Cutler has been arrested. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove as the second suspect in the shooting at the Cutler Food Mart back in August.
KMPH.com
Man shot in apartment with family inside in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 30-year-old man was shot in his apartment with his family inside in Southwest Fresno on California and Tulare Avenues, according to police. Fresno police say unknown suspects broke a bedroom window and shot the man many times. The man was able to call for...
KMPH.com
A truckload of alcohol stolen in Fresno
Fresno, Calif. — Were you at a party where there were cases and cases of beer that seemed out of place?. This could be why. Fresno Police released pictures from surveillance cameras of a man stealing a truck bed full of alcohol. They say he broke into Valley Wide...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Camille Antoinette Williams
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Camille Antoinette Williams. Camille Antoinette Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Grand Theft. 41-year-old Williams is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., has black hair and wears a blond wig, and has brown eyes. If you know...
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Suspected DUI driver nearly crashes into officer in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A suspected DUI driver in a black truck was spotted on camera almost crashing into an officer Wednesday afternoon in Madera. The Madera Police Department says, “Thank goodness for defensive driving techniques and our wonderful training staff.”. The officer is seen in the camera...
KMPH.com
Man arrested, found with stolen vehicles and 15 catalytic converters in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he was found with 15 catalytic converters and stole two vehicles in Chowchilla. Officers were called to the 400 block of North 2nd St. on Wednesday for reports of a stolen vehicle. While there, a witness told police and...
KMPH.com
Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
KMPH.com
$15,000 of football equipment missing, trailer stolen out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A youth football team is now missing much of their gear as their sports trailer was stolen in Merced. The East Campus Education Center says their trailer holding over $15,000 worth of football equipment was taken on Tuesday. According to Merced PD, the trailer is a...
KMPH.com
Street sweep operations on multiple highways in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Caltrans is conducting street sweeping operations on all four major highways in Fresno, creating some intermittent closures. The work will be done on Saturday October 22, between 4:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Caltrans workers will be working on the #1 fast lanes on Highway 41,...
KMPH.com
Woman dead after being hit by car while crossing street in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street Wednesday night in Visalia. Police say the driver did not stop but turned herself in a short time later. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at Tulare Avenue and Mooney...
KMPH.com
Elderly man killed after his motorized scooter got stuck on train tracks in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed early Friday morning when he was hit by a train in Selma. Selma police responded to the railroad crossing at Floral Ave. near Front St. around 2:00 a.m. for the report of a train hitting a person. When they got there...
KMPH.com
Program transforms tattered skateboards, inmates’ lives at Corcoran State Prison
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A furry cub. These are hardly images that come to mind when you think of Corcoran State Prison—home to nearly 3,400 inmates in Central California. “It’s mind-blowingly good art,” says Rodney Rodriguez, Founder and President of Fresno Skateboard Salvage. The program takes...
KMPH.com
Everyday citizens take part in "Firefighter for a Day" for a hands-on training experience
FRESNO, Calif. — Community leaders, public safety professionals, and everyday citizens suited up in firefighter gear and equipment for the annual "Firefighter for a Day" hosted by Fresno Fire and the Fresno Fire Chief's Foundation on Saturday. The one-day training experience allowed participants to take part in simulated fire...
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
KMPH.com
Dare to let Chucky, clowns & monsters wash your car? Fresno's haunted car wash kicks off
Boo to you from Crews Magic Car Wash! Looking for another family- fun Halloween attraction for the price of a car wash?. The car washing business in Fresno kicked started their haunted car washes on Friday night, get ready for screams while your car gets cleaned. Location:. 7213 N Ingram...
KMPH.com
FNR Preview: Bullard vs Sanger
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This week's Friday Night Rivals is heading to Tom Flores Stadium. Bullard will enter the game against Sanger with a chance to move up in the standings. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Lopez spoke to the Apaches about their newest additions and the veterans who plan...
