Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in apartment with family inside in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 30-year-old man was shot in his apartment with his family inside in Southwest Fresno on California and Tulare Avenues, according to police. Fresno police say unknown suspects broke a bedroom window and shot the man many times. The man was able to call for...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

A truckload of alcohol stolen in Fresno

Fresno, Calif. — Were you at a party where there were cases and cases of beer that seemed out of place?. This could be why. Fresno Police released pictures from surveillance cameras of a man stealing a truck bed full of alcohol. They say he broke into Valley Wide...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Camille Antoinette Williams

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Camille Antoinette Williams. Camille Antoinette Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Grand Theft. 41-year-old Williams is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., has black hair and wears a blond wig, and has brown eyes. If you know...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

$15,000 of football equipment missing, trailer stolen out of Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A youth football team is now missing much of their gear as their sports trailer was stolen in Merced. The East Campus Education Center says their trailer holding over $15,000 worth of football equipment was taken on Tuesday. According to Merced PD, the trailer is a...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Street sweep operations on multiple highways in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Caltrans is conducting street sweeping operations on all four major highways in Fresno, creating some intermittent closures. The work will be done on Saturday October 22, between 4:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Caltrans workers will be working on the #1 fast lanes on Highway 41,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FNR Preview: Bullard vs Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This week's Friday Night Rivals is heading to Tom Flores Stadium. Bullard will enter the game against Sanger with a chance to move up in the standings. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Lopez spoke to the Apaches about their newest additions and the veterans who plan...
FRESNO, CA

