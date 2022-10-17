Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Michael Jackson’s bodyguard bids MILLIONS for ‘saddest ever’ Grand Designs property
MICHAEL Jackson's bodyguard has bid MILLIONS for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs property. Matt Fiddes worked for the King of Pop as his personal security officer for over a decade. Since then, the 43-year-old has built a global martial arts company worth £120 million. Matt - who is also...
Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct
The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Letter written by 'DRUNK' Queen Victoria using 'early form of text speak' is expected to fetch £1,500 at auction
A letter Queen Victoria wrote while she may have been drunk in which she demanded to know the 'height of a donkey' could fetch up to £1,500 at auction. The note, penned by the monarch to a friend, was discovered as part of a royal treasure trove in the home of a retired antiques dealer on the Isle of Wight.
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
Emmerdale -9 Characters are set to die this week?
Not sure if this means that 8 or 9 characters will die or that 8 or 9 will be in big danger? It seems like the brunt of the storm hasn't even hit yet so who knows. Well we know Harriet is gone and Liv will also be a goner. So the other seven will probably be Sam, Nate, Aaron, Chloe, Will, Al and Naomi.
People of Creeslough stand together once more at the end of longest week
At the end of a week like no other, the people of Creeslough once again summoned the strength to stand together in silent tribute.As they have done time and again, the exhausted community lined the narrow main street of the Co Donegal village with heads bowed as coffins passed.This time they had come to say goodbye to Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, the youngest victim of the tragedy which claimed 10 lives.Even by the standards of grief witnessed in Creeslough over recent days, the sight of Shauna’s tiny wicker casket being carried into St Michael’s church seemed...
Terrifier 2 director responds to claims the sequel is making people faint in cinemas
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has addressed claims his slasher sequel is making cinemagoers faint and vomit. Leone, who also directed Terrifier, is the mind behind Art the Clown, a silent serial killer in full circus attire responsible for brutal killings. Though Leone admitted that "a couple of walkouts" would...
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster shows true colours as dark misogyny storyline continues
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. On tonight's (October 13) episode of Hollyoaks, viewers watched Eric Foster's chilling misogyny storyline continue to play out. Tony hadn't realised yet how twisted Eric has become in his hatred of women, and so, when Eric offered to help him out at The Dog he agreed. However,...
House of the Dragon boss responds to confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon writer and executive producer Sara Hess has responded to fans' confusing reaction to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen. The Rogue Prince has made quite the impression ever since he graced our screens in the series' premiere episode, stealing every scene he appears in.
Looking for mysteries pre-2010 ish
Mr Maggie has a wish to watch crime dramas or mysteries from the late '90s to mid 2000s. I wish to oblige him. His criteria is simple: well crafted stories that are well acted. Interesting scenery is a plus. Preferably set at some point during the LAST century up to the Swinging 60 s.
Hollyoaks (Tony)
Finally, Tony Hutchinson is getting a story, about time. Nick Pickard is a fantastic and sexy actor, so I am glad he is getting his own story at last. Tony is one of my favourite character on Hollyoaks, so, I am please about this.
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
Hollyoaks reveals another dark twist in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed another dark twist in Eric Foster's chilling storyline, which explores radical misogyny and incel culture. Last week, Eric's hatred for women continued to unfold when he made a chilling post on an incel website, held up a transphobic poster, and produced a photo of Maxine with the word "s**g" written across her forehead.
The Chase's Anne Hegerty shares host Bradley Walsh's most annoying habit
The Chase positions itself as The Chasers versus Bradley Walsh and his team in each episode, and we often see the host getting to know the contestants before they test their knowledge. But Chaser Anne Hegerty has admitted that sometimes, Bradley takes a little bit too long chin-wagging with the...
Emmerdale is insultingly bad
I have hardly watched Emmerdale in recent year but tuned into this weeks episodes. I was genuinely insulted with how bad its gotten. Like Hollyoaks level bad.Its not even attempting to be grounded in reality anymore. Even things as simple as Kims Wedding outfit. Its that costumey and cheap looking...
Corrie's Stu
Anyone else find this Stu storyline with Bridget and Lucy in Coronation Street boring, or is it just me? I can't stand Stu, I wish he would just leave. Duller than dishwater. It amazes me the writers think we'd care about a brand new character's historic conviction and any of his even newer family members.
EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?
Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.
