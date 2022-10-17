Read full article on original website
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Kansas crash claims the life of Fairbury man
A collision with a cement truck on Kansas Highway 148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man on Wednesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately Wednesday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. eight miles south of Hanover. The accident report indicates that a cement truck driven by Camran Bruna was driving south on Kansas Highway 148 when the front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side. The Cement truck then slid into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV driven by 37 year old Cameron Gray of Fairbury. After the accident both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.
Grand Island man sentenced for drug trafficking crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug trafficking. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 45-year-old Phillip D. Goetz of Grand Island, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Merle Duane Spencer, Jr.
Merle Duane Spencer, Jr., 61, of Beatrice died peacefully at home on October 21, 2022 surround by his loved ones. Merle was born on April 7, 1961 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Merle Duane Spencer, Sr. and Mona Blanche (Thornton) Spencer. Merle grew up in Stockton, California after the family moved there when he was 3 years old. He attended Lincoln High School in Stockton, California. Merle worked in construction most of his adult life. He moved back to Kansas for a short time and then resided in Beatrice, Nebraska with his Girlfriend, Donna Brown of 17 years.
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals marijuana grow operation
An eastern Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the operation was discovered after firefighters responded to a structure fire. The fire was reported around a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, just North of Beaver Lake.
Former operator of cleaning business convicted of charges, will enter drug court program
BEATRICE – Amended charges have been filed against a former Beatrice Street Superintendent and former owner of a cleaning business. 56-year-old Dale Simmons, of Milford, Kansas has pleaded guilty to one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a single count of theft by receiving…with a value of between $1,500 and $5,000. Both are felonies.
21-year-old sentenced in meth distribution conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 21-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced 21-year-old Francisco Javier Martinez-Mungia was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.
Past police union president deemed to have used excessive force before OPD chief stepped in
OMAHA, Neb. -- Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union, used excessive force when he kneed an already-handcuffed Omaha man, the Omaha Police Department’s Safety Review Board unanimously decided in 2018. The board recommended a low-level punishment. But that punishment never happened. Omaha Police Chief...
Omaha woman sentenced for mail fraud
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 66-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced on Thursday for mail fraud. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that 66-year-old Wendy Bailey of Omaha was sentenced Thursday to time served by the U.S. District Court Judge for four counts of mail fraud. Bailey will now begin a...
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within...
Murray, Lincoln East claim Class A championships
KEARNEY, Neb. -- It was a banner day for the Lincoln East girls cross country team. Mia Murray claimed an individual title, while the Spartans ran away with the team title. Murray held off Omaha Westside's Stella Miner to win the race, while her squad put forward a balanced effort to score a comfortable win over the Warriors in the team race despite Westside having two of the top three runners.
Lexington places four in top 10 to win team crown, Norris' Boonstra wins Class B individual title
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Norris junior Riley Boonstra held off Lexington's Jayden Ureste to win the Class B boys cross country individual title, but it was Ureste's Minutemen that won the team crown Friday. Boonstra finished in 16:14, 15 seconds ahead of Ureste. Lexington's four lead runners all finished in the...
Charles L. Burger
Charles Lee Burger, 89, of Wilber passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Wilber Care Center. He was born on June 23, 1933 at Clatonia and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia. He graduated from Clatonia High School in 1951. Charles served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from June 11, 1952 to May 19, 1955. On August 4, 1957 he married Lois Jean Trauernicht at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Charles farmed, owned Blue River Timber Company, worked at American Stores in Lincoln and Nestle Purina in Crete. He was a member of St Paul’s (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt.
Dorothy R. Jones
Dorothy Ruth (Stawser) Jones of Blue Springs, passed away on October 20, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Home. She was born March 1, 1931 to Cecil and Lois (Peters) Strawser at Edgar, Nebraska. She was baptized as an infant at the United Methodist Church in Edgar. At age 9, the family moved to Lincoln and she was confirmed at age 12 at the First Methodist Church there. She graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln in 1949. When she was asked about high school she would sing: “We are the 49-ers” “r-o-c-k-e-t-s”
Pioneers upset Bulldogs in season finale
NEBRASKA CITY-An epic River Country Rivalry game would take place at Pioneer Field on Friday night. Nebraska City and Auburn would square off in an end of season finale that would look much different for both teams. Auburn with only two losses on the year would be looking to solidify a high seed in the Class C1 playoffs. While Nebraska City with only on win on the season would look to end the year on a high note.
NU Notes: Huskers Host Chadron State in Exhibition Opener
The Nebraska men's basketball team takes the Pinnacle Bank Arena court for the first time in 2022-23 on Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers host Chadron State in the first of two exhibition games this year. Tipoff from Pinnacle Bank Arena between the Huskers and Eagles is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be carried online on B1G Plus (subscription required). Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, contacting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
BDS runs through Nebraska Lutheran in D2 playoffs first round
SHICKLEY, NE— The BDS Eagles are off to the round of 16 in the Class D2 playoffs after defeating the Nebraska Lutheran Knights 46-6 Thursday night in Shickley. BDS scored on each of its five drives in the first half. The Eagles defense meanwhile forced turnover-on-downs on the Knights' first three possessions and got three turnovers as well to shutout Nebraska Lutheran in the first half.
