ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa

After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
ESPN

'Laser focused' Tua Tagovailoa impresses HC Mike McDaniel

MIAMI -- Despite not playing football for nearly two weeks, Tua Tagovailoa impressed Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with his focus when he returned to the practice field last week. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the Dolphins' next two games. McDaniel said...
WGAU

Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Fromm sign with NFL teams

Two of the more beloved Bulldogs in recent memory are back in the NFL, at least as members of practice squads. Rodrigo Blankenship signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while Jake Fromm is now a member of the Washington Commanders practice squad. The Cardinals recently cut kicker Matt Amendola. Blankenship was...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Major Update On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing to return to the starting lineup for his team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday (October 17). Tagovailoa was been in concussion protocol following the Dolphins' September 29 Thursday Night Football...
ESPN

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa says he lost consciousness after being hit

MIAMI -- Speaking Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he remembers most of that night but lost consciousness after a hit that sent him to a hospital. He was concussed in Miami's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in...
FLORIDA STATE
numberfire.com

Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy