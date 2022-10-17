Read full article on original website
Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa
After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
ESPN
'Laser focused' Tua Tagovailoa impresses HC Mike McDaniel
MIAMI -- Despite not playing football for nearly two weeks, Tua Tagovailoa impressed Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with his focus when he returned to the practice field last week. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the Dolphins' next two games. McDaniel said...
Tua Tagovailoa reveals he doesn't remember being carted off the field after concussion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday he was unconscious after being thrown to the ground during a September 29 game and doesn't remember what happened to him immediately after his head struck the turf.
iheart.com
Major Update On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing to return to the starting lineup for his team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday (October 17). Tagovailoa was been in concussion protocol following the Dolphins' September 29 Thursday Night Football...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 7 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Robbie Anderson, Kenneth Walker III, and Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 7 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 7 Picks and Predictions.
ESPN
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa says he lost consciousness after being hit
MIAMI -- Speaking Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Sept. 29, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he remembers most of that night but lost consciousness after a hit that sent him to a hospital. He was concussed in Miami's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.
Tua Tagovailoa says concussion wasn't scary, but it was for us | Schad
MIAMI GARDENS — How many concussions has Tua Tagovailoa had in his lifetime? "I don't know," Tua said Wednesday. "I don't know." Tagovailoa said that the whole strapped-to-a-gurney-transported-to-a-Cincinnati-hospital-thing wasn't particularly scary...
