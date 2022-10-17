ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Andy Dalton News

Andy Dalton has started the last three games to the New Orleans Saints due to Jameis Winston missing time with a back injury. Unfortunately, Dalton himself injured his back during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Both he and Winston would have been listed as "limited" if the Saints had held an official practice on Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX

