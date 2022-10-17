Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Alexander Hamilton is the latest to endorse Beto for Texas Gov.Ash JurbergTexas State
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says
Mariners fans never got to see a win against the Astros this postseason, and they also didn't get to see a superstar pitcher in the stands with them either.
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Eagles Veteran Reveals What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Sirianni
The Philadelphia coach wouldn’t confirm or deny the reasoning that Graham shared in a radio interview.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Sources: Texans Cut Ties with Executive VP of Football Ops Jack Easterby
Former interim general manager Jack Easterby no longer works for the Texans, effective immediately, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Andy Dalton News
Andy Dalton has started the last three games to the New Orleans Saints due to Jameis Winston missing time with a back injury. Unfortunately, Dalton himself injured his back during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Both he and Winston would have been listed as "limited" if the Saints had held an official practice on Monday.
Fact Check: Did Jill Biden Get Booed at Eagles Game in Philadelphia?
Conservative media widely reported that the first lady was met with chorus of boos during Sunday night's NFL game, but did it happen?
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
A funny thing happened on the way to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. Or at least so says the always-optimistic Jerry Jones. "We should be encouraged," the Cowboys owner said. "We can beat them.”. On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on...
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston
When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator...
Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club
Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Explains Heated Sideline Moment vs. Cowboys
Cameras caught the Philadelphia coach screaming at his Dallas rivals toward the end of the game.
Cowboys Dalton Schultz Injury Update; Potential TE Controversy in Dallas?
Dalton Schultz was a late scratch from the Dallas Cowboys lineup on Sunday night, the 26-year-old listed as inactive for what became a loss at Philadelphia after aggravating his knee over the weekend. And if you were hoping to see No. 86 lining up in Dak Prescott's likely return against...
