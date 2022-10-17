ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Yardbarker

TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions

As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
