NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"
Scottie Pippen once declared he would always choose Michael Jordan over LeBron James.
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
Shaquille O'Neal bet his son that he would give him $5,000 if his son scored 25 points, a target that was met with an explosive performance.
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
LeBron James was watching Stephen Curry get his 4th ring and he didn't look happy.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook responded to Charles Barkley's claims about the Lakers taking his joy for the game.
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."
NBA fans made fun of Jordan Poole for asking to buy a PS5 on his Instagram story.
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Kevin Durant says Zion Williamson’s athleticism ‘trumps’ everyone else who played at his size: ‘He’s one of one’
NEW YORK -- With the Nets set to open the NBA season Wednesday against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Kevin Durant says the league has never seen anyone quite like Zion. The former No. 1 pick out of Duke is listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds.
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
Bill Russell's wife Jeannine was quite emotional after the Celtics honored his legacy on opening night.
Yardbarker
TNT Signs Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Shaq to Extensions
As revealed by the network, host Ernie Johnson and the expert panel of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have each received long-term contract extensions. Barkley’s deal is for 10 years and between $100 million and $200 million, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley still has three years left on his current contract.
NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"
Draymond Green got an assist from Jordan Poole and the watching fans loved it.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NBA Fans Criticize LeBron James Despite Him Getting A 35-Point Double-Double: "He's The Biggest Statpadder The Game Has Ever Seen."
Fans weren't that amazed by LeBron James' performance against the Warriors.
