The 2022 Fall Carnival kicks off tonight! Bring the kids out to the Regional Hopkins County Civic Center for candy apples, popcorn, corny dogs and funnel cakes! Triple T Amusements will be preparing for their guests all day, ensuring the safety of their patrons and making sure all the mirrors are crystal clear in their famous fun house. Students will be off Friday for the annual Fall Festival, as they get to experience their holiday to the fullest. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for this year’s hay bale contestants. Decorative bales will be displayed all over town for the rest of the month.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO