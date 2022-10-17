Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Stew Schedule
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each, or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank, City National Bank, Texas Heritage National Bank, and Pilgrim Bank locations or the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Lights Of Life 2023 Gala Chairs Announced
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors looks forward to the 2023 Gala Chairs, Whitney and Logan Vaughan, putting their spin on the time-honored tradition of the Lights of Life Gala. Whitney, a nutrition coach and former teacher, and Logan, managing partner of Chad’s Media, LLC, and...
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.19
Well Loved Paris “Santa” Dies
Many residents of Paris and Lamar County are mourning the passing of Tony Clark at the age of 63. He was known for his love of the community and especially children. Tony was especially active during the holiday season, where he was better known as Santa Clause to thousands of children. Funeral services will be at 2pm Friday at East Paris Baptist Church.
Carnival rides and festivities today
The 2022 Fall Carnival kicks off tonight! Bring the kids out to the Regional Hopkins County Civic Center for candy apples, popcorn, corny dogs and funnel cakes! Triple T Amusements will be preparing for their guests all day, ensuring the safety of their patrons and making sure all the mirrors are crystal clear in their famous fun house. Students will be off Friday for the annual Fall Festival, as they get to experience their holiday to the fullest. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for this year’s hay bale contestants. Decorative bales will be displayed all over town for the rest of the month.
PJC Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, November 3-5, and a significant weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, November 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alums and friends by the College. The Paris native Dr. J....
Blood Drive Today In Paris
The Carter BloodCare donation bus will be at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation in the 2200-block of Stillhouse Road Thursday, Oct. 20, between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm. To schedule an appointment, call Leigh Kennedy at 903-784-4111 x. 1101.
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
Culpepper And Merriweather Circus Coming To Paris
The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is coming to Paris this Sunday, October 23, for two-afternoon shows at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Performances are at 2:00 and 4:30 pm. A portion of the proceeds will support Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue. Tickets are $12 and $7 for children and seniors and $15 at the door.
Paris Community Players “Drop Dead”
Paris Community Theatre presents the comedy “Drop Dead.” It’s about an odd-ball cast of has-been actors attempting to revive their careers. They must save the show, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call. Performances are:. Performance Dates: (NEW DATES!) Sunday, October 23rd at 2:30.
Additional Openings For Free Mammograms
Due to increased demand, the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulpur Springs added to the Free Mammography Clinic at the Ruth and Jack Gillis Women’s Center at the hospital. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 and live in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program. Call 903-438-4325 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Obituary – Cassidy Cartridge
A funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001, in Denton, Texas, to...
Paris Regional Medical Center Announces Rebranding Initiative
New name and icon reflect growth of medical center and organization’s affiliation with parent company Lifepoint Health. PARIS, Texas (October 18, 2022) – Paris Regional Medical Center (PRMC) today announced the start of an organizational rebranding initiative. It comes as parent company Lifepoint Health launches its new enterprise brand identity to reflect the company’s compassionate culture, focus on innovation, and growth as a diversified healthcare organization. Anchored by a vibrant, heart-shaped icon, the brand will visually unify Lifepoint Health and its facilities. Paris Regional has been selected as the flagship hospital for the project and will adopt the new icon at the end of this year.
Local Jetski Racer Compete At The World Finals
It has been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13-year-old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs, who recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with an impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites two-stroke class and a second in the four-stroke class.
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 19, 2022
The Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 3 adult persons. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:58 am: Paris Police responded to the 1800 block of Cedar Street to a possible burglary of a habitation in progress. When the officer arrived on scene, the suspects had left the area and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at $2 dollars, replaced the window unit backwards in the window and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
Paris Seniors Named College Board National Recognition Program Scholars
Pictured left to right: Front row: Christian Wilson, Traniece Bizzell, Sophia Hamer, Anna Lehenbauer, Abby Perry, Ainsley Mathieu, Maci Meyer, and Jameiya Fuller Back row: Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Preston Harper, Tijahni McGee, Jackson Alsup, Johnathan Young, and Patrick Roland (Picture provided by PHS Photography student Madison Meyer) The College...
Titus County Fire Department?
(L-R) Henry Chappell, III, P-5, Sherri Spruill, P2, Ed Thacher, City Manager, Tracy Craig, Mayor, Tim Dale, Mayor Pro-Tem, Jerry Walker, P1, Galen Adams, P3. Monday, Titus County Commissioner’s court decided to go into the Fire Department business with a 3-0 vote, with Jimmy Parker and Judge Bryan Lee abstaining. Titus has been paying the City of Mt Pleasant for fire protection, and according to Judge Lee, that price tag will increase as Mt Pleasant grows. Tuesday night, Mt Pleasant’s City Councilman Tim Dale made a motion, and Henry Chappell seconded an extension to Sep 30, 2023, for Titus County’s interlocal agreement for fire services with Mt Pleasant’s Fire Department. The vote was in unanimous favor of the motion.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 10.19.22
CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. The announcement by the President, whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. Approval...
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 2 Probation Warrants
A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on two probation warrants Friday, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Edward Jaime went to a Freeman Street address, where he contacted 21-year-old Kelley Durayl Waterhouse Jr. After dispatchers confirming active warrants for the Sulphur Springs man’s arrest using his identifying information, Officer Jaime took Waterhouse into custody at 2:23 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, and transported him to jail.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
