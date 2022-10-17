Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
WANE-TV
Man gravely hurt in shooting in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near their location. Additional officers responded to the area to search for the source of the shots. Shortly afterwards, multiple people called 911 to report a victim in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of their own — K9 Zeus. According to ISP, Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who was on patrol for the last year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road. Previously,...
WANE-TV
Firefighter hurt in blaze at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in a southwest Fort Wayne apartment Thursday morning. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 5517 Lois Lane, in the Time Corners Crossing Apartments complex off Getz Road, on a report of a fire.
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: No serious injuries reported following crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says no one was seriously injured following a crash Tuesday evening at Lafayette and Pontiac streets. Police were called to the area just before 10:40 p.m. They say a blue car was traveling east on Pontiac...
WOWO News
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on the city’s south side. It started around 1:30 AM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were out on patrol when they heard gunshots nearby. Additional officers went to that area to help search for the source of the gunshots.
WANE-TV
Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash
ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
WANE-TV
Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
wfft.com
Four die from car-crash-related injuries over the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the names of four crash victims who died over the weekend. On Friday night around 7:30, police were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The backseat passenger, 50-year-old Ma Ma Tar Amin of Fort Wayne was taken to the hospital and later died.
inkfreenews.com
Columbia City Man Arrested After Fatal Vehicle Accident
WARSAW — A Columbia City man was recently arrested for his involvement in a fatal vehicle accident. Shawn Dion Hale, 22, 967 E. Gatesworth Drive, Columbia City, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a level 3 felony; causing death while operating a vehicle, a level 4 felony; reckless homicide, a level 5 felony; driving while suspended and false informing, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman charged with murder in recent stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have made an arrest in of the city’s latest homicides. On Thursday, Oct. 13, police say a man showed up to Fire Station 1 on East Main Street just after 6 p.m. with stab wounds, looking for help. Firefighters began first aid treatment until he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
Delaware County man convicted of molesting 4 children
ALBANY, Ind. — A 37-year-old Delaware County man was found guilty on five counts of child molesting after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours. According to court documents, two 9-year-olds told investigators in July 2019 that Thomas Lee Beall, of Albany, had sex with each of them multiple times, among other inappropriate acts.
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting south of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a reported shooting that happened somewhere south of downtown Monday evening. Police were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Taylor Street. A gas station clerk said someone walked into the gas station saying they had...
