mycbs4.com
Pace Center hosts fundraiser lunch
Pace Center for Girls in Alachua held their "Throw a Girl a Lifeline" luncheon today to raise money for those enrolled at the center. The lunch was held at the Trinity United Methodist Church and had over 400 individuals in attendance. Those who attended got the opportunity to learn more about the program and what they do for the girls enrolled.
Search for escaped inmate near Gilchrist/Levy County line
Gilcrhist and Levy County deputies are searching for an escaped inmate near CR 129 at the county line. The Levy County Sheriff's Office asks people to call 911 immediately if they see Frank Joseph Desalvo. CBS4 is working to learn more about why Desalvo was in jail. A Levy County...
63-year-old man hit and killed after standing in Marion County road
Marion County — a 63-year-old Ocala man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was standing in the road, as a car hit him at about 7:15 AM. FHP says this happened at Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive.
41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County
Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
Gainesville teacher aide saves student from choking
It's a parent's worst nightmare. Third grader Gary Ordonez-Hernandez found himself choking on his lunch. "I took like a big chunk, and I coughed, and I breathed, and the food went down, and I couldn't breathe," Ordonez-Hernandez said. Sylvia Settle works as a para at Wiles Elementary School, but now...
Alachua County and Micanopy Town leaders meet to discuss new Tuscawilla property
Micanopy Town and Alachua County leaders held their annual joint commission meeting to discuss the next steps for newly acquired Tuscawilla property. The historic land was once the proposed site of a Dollar General. Now, it is in the hands of Alachua County commissioners. The County recently spent more than 400,000 to buy five-acres of land at the intersection of Tuscawilla Road and U.S. 441.
Hurricane Ian causes up to $1.5 billion in agricultural damage, UF estimates
University of Florida economists estimate Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.5 billion in damage to seasonal crops, livestock, nursery and aquaculture products. UF economists predict the damage will be valued between $787 million and $1.5 billion. They released the estimate Tuesday morning. They say the estimate has such a wide...
Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
Man arrested for stealing Lego sets from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Branford resident Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing Lego sets from Walmart. At 3:59 p.m. Torrey entered Walmart with re-usable shopping bags going to the Lego section of Walmart in Butler Plaza, Gainesville, Florida. Torrey filled the shopping bags with 26...
Candidates for city commission share their thoughts on exclusionary zoning
Gainesville, FL — With Gainesville City Commissioners set to vote on the elimination of single-family zoning, residents gathered outside city hall on Monday, Oct. 17 to protest the change. "Not one of us ever suggested a major change when a new commission was coming in," former City Mayor Jean...
Florida man wanted to "start a war" after being angry with deputies
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Glen Ressler, 42, was arrested for four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and one count for violation of a domestic violence injunction. PCSO says that Sunday morning around 3:30am, they received a report that Ressler was armed with the intention to...
Hawthorne Hornets make big comeback and prepares ahead next game
The Hawthorne Hornets football team currently owns a perfect record of 6-0 but the win last game didn't come so easy against Union County. At halftime, the Hornets trailed 21 to nothing but in the second half the team swarmed back holding union county to zero points and their offense took over.
Hearing aids available over the counter without a prescription
Gainesville, FL — Starting this week, people will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. An estimated 30 million Americans could benefit from a hearing aid, but only 1 in 5 actually gets...
GNV commission votes 4-3 to end exclusionary zoning
The City of Gainesville is first city in Florida to eliminate single family zoning in residential neighborhoods. A housing discussion years in the making, comes to a 4-3 vote with city commissioners choosing to make major zoning changes in Gainesville. This is the second and final vote officially ending exclusionary...
Man sentenced to life in prison after violent home invasion of an elder
According to the state attorney's office, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was sentenced to life in prison following a violent home invasion that involved a senior citizen who was over the age of 90. According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), on Jan. 26th, 2021, they responded to a neighborhood...
