Florence, AL

WAFF

Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Falkville man indicted on federal meth, gun charges

A Falkville man faces drug and gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAFF

Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Man pleads guilty to Florence murder, gets 35 years in prison

One of two people accused of murdering a Florence man pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning before the start of his trial. A judge sentenced Jesse Parker to 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Police found Christopher Cobb shot to death in an apartment off Helton...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police: Fight over football game leads to gunshot, arrest

A man got so upset about a football game Saturday that he had to go to jail, according to the Florence Police Department. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Button Avenue about shots being fired. They learned there had been a fight, after which a suspect allegedly went home, got a shotgun, came back, and fired at the victim’s home.
FLORENCE, AL

