WAFF
Decatur pair arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Decatur as a result of an illegal drug sales investigation. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unite launched the investigation into Johnathan Lorenza, 39, of Hartselle at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, investigators spotted Lorenza driving...
WAAY-TV
Falkville man indicted on federal meth, gun charges
A Falkville man faces drug and gun charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. Terry Wayne Thomason, 47, of Falkville is charged with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
WAFF
Three northwest Alabama men charged in unrelated gun, drug charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday federal indictments were unsealed for three defendants who were charged in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases. In September the three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on gun and drug charges. Mario Jerrell Prewitt, 34 of Fayette was indicted on...
WAAY-TV
Man pleads guilty to Florence murder, gets 35 years in prison
One of two people accused of murdering a Florence man pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning before the start of his trial. A judge sentenced Jesse Parker to 35 years in prison as part of a plea deal. Police found Christopher Cobb shot to death in an apartment off Helton...
Florence man sentenced to life in brother-in-law’s murder
A Lauderdale County man charged with killing his brother-in-law has been sentenced to serve life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal, according to court records.
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
WAFF
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of rape and murder was killed Sunday in the Limestone County Correctional Facility, making him the second inmate killed over the weekend. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a man convicted of rape and murder was found unresponsive in his...
Toxicology: Alabama school bus driver was under the influence of multiple drugs
Toxicology results have been released for a former school bus driver facing a DUI charge and dozens of reckless driving charges.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County Sheriff: Meth, sedatives, more found in school bus driver’s blood after arrest
Four substances were uncovered in the toxicology report of a Franklin County school bus driver arrested in September, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The office said Tuesday an Alabama Department of Forensic Science report found amphetamine, ethanol, clonazepam and Zolpidem (Ambien) in Rhonda Barksdale's blood after her arrest.
WAFF
Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
Second inmate dead at Alabama correctional facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
WAFF
Limestone County Coroner confirms at least one dead in motorcycle crash
Brian Martin defense asks for unsealing of DA recusal motion
The defense of Brian Lansing Martin asked the court to unseal its motion asking the Colbert County District Attorney to recuse himself.
wdhn.com
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — 11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), narcotics agents searched a home on West 14th Street in Athens on Wednesday, October 12. Deputies say 30...
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police: Fight over football game leads to gunshot, arrest
A man got so upset about a football game Saturday that he had to go to jail, according to the Florence Police Department. Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Button Avenue about shots being fired. They learned there had been a fight, after which a suspect allegedly went home, got a shotgun, came back, and fired at the victim’s home.
WAFF
Limestone County Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash
WAFF
Attorney General Marshall announced the conviction of Lawrence Co. stalker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced that a Lawrence County man’s conviction was affirmed by the Alabama Court of Appeals. William Latham. 71 was convicted on February 3 for first-degree aggravated stalking of his former wife in Lawrence County Circuit Court. According to evidence from...
WAAY-TV
Tuscumbia Police officer released from hospital, starts 'lengthy recovery' after wreck that killed pedestrian
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan announced late Tuesday that the officer hurt in a fatal wreck has been released from the hospital. Logan said the officer, whose name has not been released, is out of Huntsville Hospital "and will begin a lengthy recovery at home." Terry Hinton, 60, was pronounced...
Police say Alabama man shot at neighbor’s house following Crimson Tide’s Tennessee loss
Florence police arrested a man Saturday after investigators say he shot at his neighbor’s house following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Ricky Franks Jr., 33, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. According to WAFF, police say Franks was involved...
