Read full article on original website
Related
Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build
An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
Malika Andrews didn't take too well that Ja Morant mentioned Stephen Curry as the toughest player to guard in the NBA.
NBC Sports
Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
NBC Sports
Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets
The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
NBA Star Injured After Reportedly Landing On Ball Boy
According to Jake Fisher of Yahoo! Sports, Myles Turner sprained his ankle after landing on a ball boy in pregame warmups before the Indiana Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards.
NBC Sports
Kittle, Lance, 49ers players go wild over McCaffrey trade
It's safe to say that 49ers players are thrilled with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. The blockbuster trade, which was announced by the 49ers and Carolina Panthers shortly after 9 p.m. PT on Thursday night, was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and soon after confirmed by a source to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.
NBC Sports
Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good. The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign. Bird no longer...
NBA exec is the giant Lilliputian every arts org needs | John Moore
Daryl Morey is not like any other NBA Team President. Just hours before the Philadelphia 76ers were to tip off their new season on Tuesday, Morey actually took a phone call from a rando arts columnist in Denver. To talk about theater. Over the next half hour, he twice apologized for having to break away from the call to attend to urgent hoops business, like the negotiation of a possible free-agent signing that was playing out in real-time as we were conversing. But, get this:...
NBC Sports
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
NBC Sports
How Williams sees McCaffrey impacting 49ers' offense
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams is excited about Christian McCaffrey’s arrival in Santa Clara, not only for what the running back can do on the field, but for how he will help his new 49ers teammates. Kyle Shanahan’s offense has been underperforming through the first six weeks of...
NBC Sports
Dame Time returns: Watch Lillard score 41, spark Trail Blazers past Suns in OT
The NBA is more fun with this Damian Lillard in it. Lillard looks healthy and like his vintage self again this season following core muscle surgery that kept him out most of last season — he dropped 41 on the Suns Friday, including knocking down five 3-pointers and getting to the line a dozen times.
NBC Sports
Steph's funny response to waking up Canon on D-Lee's game-winner
Steph Curry isn't following Kawhi Leonard's path of not watching NBA games in their downtime. Curry was pumped for his brother-in-law and former Warriors teammate Damion Lee, whose off-balance shot near the baseline gave the Suns a two-point lead and helped seal the 107-105 win for the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Video: Heat’s Martin, Raptors Koloko ejected after scuffle falls into first row
There are going to be some fines handed down for this one. The Raptors Christian Koloko and Heat’s Caleb Martin were ejected from Saturday’s game after a fight for rebounding position turned into a scuffle that fell into the first row of seats. The fight started with 7:46...
NBC Sports
Shanahan: McCaffrey trade 'not a rental' for 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is arriving in the Bay on Friday after the 49ers pulled off one of the most exciting trades in franchise history Thursday night, sending four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for the All-Pro running back. And, pending a physical, he's not going anywhere anytime soon. "This is...
NBC Sports
Report: Mac Jones expects to be active for Patriots-Bears
Mac Jones has missed three games due to a high ankle sprain, and he apparently doesn't plan on missing a fourth. The New England Patriots quarterback "expects to be available" for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday. According to Reiss, Jones...
NBC Sports
How McCaffrey's contract will impact 49ers' salary cap
The 49ers added a flashy, new offensive weapon on Thursday night and it certainly is going to cost them. In acquiring superstar running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the 49ers not only will surrender four draft picks, which includes second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 plus a fifth-rounder in 2024 but also will be strapped with another hefty contract.
Comments / 0