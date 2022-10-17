Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard
A fans explained how Stephen Curry ruined the careers of LeBron James, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports
Steph, LeBron put on another show in Dubs' opening night win
SAN FRANCISCO – Even now, as one approaches the twilight of his NBA career with the other already well into it, they still can put on the most entertaining show in basketball. When Stephen Curry and LeBron James are dueling on the court, as they did Tuesday night at...
Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and more have updated injury statuses for Warriors vs. Lakers
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
Malika Andrews didn't take too well that Ja Morant mentioned Stephen Curry as the toughest player to guard in the NBA.
NBC Sports
Why Lowe believes Warriors trading Draymond 'will not happen'
It appears that Draymond Green is not going anywhere in the wake of his incident involving teammate Jordan Poole. Before the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe told former coach Jeff Van Gundy the most likely outcome.
Former Nuggets Guard Reportedly Signing With Mavs
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Dallas Mavericks are signing former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.
NBC Sports
LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors
Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
Lakers News: The Ringer Team Applauds Lakers Front Office For Trade Hesitancy
Russell Westbrook remains a Laker -- for now.
Lakers News: The Latest On Russell Westbrook’s Opening Night Availability
Will Brodie suit up tonight?
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers
For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking to 'Spoil' Warriors Ring Night
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to spoil ring night for the Golden State Warriors
NBC Sports
3 Sixers storylines to watch for opening-night matchup in Boston
Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are the only Sixers left from the last time the team began its season in Boston. Embiid scored 23 points, Korkmaz played 87 garbage-time seconds, and Milton was still over a month away from his NBA debut when the Sixers fell to the Celtics on Oct. 16, 2018.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
NBC Sports
Kerr displays Warriors' latest version of Strength In Numbers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Prior to the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Steve Kerr made it clear he didn't expect Klay Thompson or Draymond Green to flirt with playing 30 minutes. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were good to race up and down the floor, but Green and Thompson still had a ways to go.
