ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newstalk KGVO

Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Drug Task Force Provides 2022 Seizure Numbers

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 18, 2022, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the recent number of drug seizures collected by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). As a HIDTA task force, the Missoula Drug Task Force works to dismantle...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

An armed student was arrested outside of a Missoula high school Thursday

Missoula police say one person is in custody after a Sentinel High School student was detained with a weapon in their possession outside the high school Tuesday. According to a press release sent Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer learned the student was near the campus and armed with a weapon. The weapon the student carried was loaded, according to an email sent to parents by Missoula County Public Schools. Police say the student was detained and the weapon was removed without incident.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Mineral County Sheriff's Office finds missing man safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are looking for a 56-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 26. Dale Pearce has the mental capacity of a 9 year old and requires medication for a heart condition according to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory. He is described as being a...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

The Killing of 'The Cadillac Man'

MISSOULA - In our newest 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast, a 30-year-old cold case out of Missoula has been solved and almost to the exact day of the victim's death. It's a story Montana Right Now first brought to you as "Breaking News" at the end of September, as the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit determined who was responsible for the stabbing death of a transient man back in 1992.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase

Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses

Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy