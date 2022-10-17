Missoula police say one person is in custody after a Sentinel High School student was detained with a weapon in their possession outside the high school Tuesday. According to a press release sent Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer learned the student was near the campus and armed with a weapon. The weapon the student carried was loaded, according to an email sent to parents by Missoula County Public Schools. Police say the student was detained and the weapon was removed without incident.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 HOURS AGO