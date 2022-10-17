Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire. The sheriff’s office says some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific. Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) north of the scene of the explosion.
wtmj.com
Correction: Bonfire Explosion story
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
wtmj.com
Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January. A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general’s office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts. Culver allegedly spent the money on home improvements and vehicles, as well as on numerous outings at bars, restaurants and casinos, including in Las Vegas. The complaint also accuses Culver of filing false and fraudulent tax returns with the Department of Revenue for five years.Sentencing is set for Jan. 4.
wtmj.com
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
wtmj.com
Police investigating hoax shooting threats made to several schools across SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Several schools across Southeast Wisconsin receive hoax school shooting threats Thursday morning. According to TMJ4 News, nine schools confirm that the active shooter threats were false and no shootings have been reported. Here are the schools:. Bradford High School of the Kenosha Unified School District. LakeView Technology...
wtmj.com
Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont’s proposal said “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.” The proposal states ”slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
wtmj.com
Worker who quietly lowered town’s fluoride for years resigns
A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community’s drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed. Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin disclosed in his five-page resignation letter, submitted Monday, that...
wtmj.com
UW’s Dr. Joseph McBride: Respiratory illnesses in children surge, COVID changed seasonality of sicknesses
MILWAUKEE – Hospitals across the nation are experiencing a surge in respiratory illnesses among children. And hospitals in Wisconsin aren’t immune. University of Wisconsin assistant professor of adult and pediatric infectious disease Dr. Joseph McBride says practitioners are “without a doubt” seeing higher numbers of respiratory issues in children. He specifically points to “respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”
Comments / 0