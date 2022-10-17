ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Man shot to death on Baird Street in Dorchester

Boston Police report that a man who was found shot in the head in a rooming house at 39 Baird St. in Dorchester around 1 a.m. was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The initial call to police was for a fight. Boston murders in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Police release photos of suspect in attack on 91-year-old woman walking her dog in Franklin Park

Boston Police have released photos of the man they say stabbed civil-rights pioneer Jean McGuire repeatedly when she was walking her dog in Franklin Park on Oct. 12. Police say McGuire, who has since been released from the hospital, fought back and may have sent the man scurrying away with his own injuries - possibly injuries serious enough that he might have needed his own medical care.
BOSTON, MA
North End resident sues to try to block hotel on Cross Street

A North End resident who says her view would be blocked by a wall just a few feet from her windows today sued to block the construction of a five-story, 134-room hotel along Cross Street on the Greenway edge of the neighborhood. Mary Beth Sweeney's suit, filed in Suffolk Superior...
BOSTON, MA

