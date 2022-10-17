Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Related
Illinois Man 'Almost Faints' In Store After Winning Gigantic Lottery Prize
Here's how much he won.
Haunted Car Wash to Run Just in Time for Halloween in Illinois
Note: An earlier version of this article misstated the location of the car wash. One car wash company is revving up the Halloween spirit. Tommy's Express Car Wash will host "Tunnel of Terror," a haunted car wash loaded with suds and spooks. The experience will be marked by festive décor, colorful lights, smoke machines and costumed employees.
Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light
An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
Ice Castles to Return to Lake Geneva For Another Season – This Time With New Features
The official start of winter is still more than two months away, but that's not stopping a well-liked wintertime attraction from plotting its return. Like years past, Ice Castles, referred by organizers as a "magical winter wonderland," will be set up at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva. People of all ages will be able to participate in a number of exciting activities, like riding on adrenaline-pumping slides and traversing through caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles.
$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed
Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
NBC Chicago
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
wlsam.com
$200 billion in federal bailouts for Illinois goes nowhere
According to Wirepoints, the governor is taking credit when he deserves little to none. Mark Glennon and the Steve Cochran Show talk about where the COVID bailout money went, what issues Illinois should have done and should do with the money, and creating more transparency for public taxpayers.
4 Times Last Weekend, Gunmen Approached People Near Wrigley Field, Forced Them Into Cars and Robbed Them: CPD
Four times last weekend, armed robbers approached people on the street near Wrigley Field, forced them into waiting cars, stole their wallets and phones and then dropped them off, according to a Chicago police alert. No injuries were reported in the robberies, which occurred during the early morning hours last...
ourquadcities.com
$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago
Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
West Ridge Residents Unnerved After 3rd Fatal Shooting in Less Than a Week: ‘We Need More Security'
Zehra Parnaby said she had to muster the courage to step outside her West Ridge home after a fatal shooting occurred just a few feet from her door on the North Side on Tuesday. “I just really had to push myself to get out, and I didn’t want to walk...
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
NBC Chicago
Police Issue Alert After 19 Robberies Involving Facebook Marketplace, Offer Up Reported in Chicago
Editorial note: As noted in the text, one of the victims interviewed by NBC 5 in this case is employed by the company. Chicago police are asking residents who frequently use online marketplaces to buy or sell second-hand items to be on high alert after a string of robberies involving the platforms were reported over the last three months.
Deadline Nearing for Illinois Residents to Submit a Claim in Multi-Million Dollar Snapchat Settlement
Illinois residents who have used Snapchat at any point since November 2015 are eligible to submit a claim as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement against the social networking app, but time is running out to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges Snapchat collected biometric data from users without...
NBC Chicago
