River Grove, IL

NBC Chicago

Haunted Car Wash to Run Just in Time for Halloween in Illinois

Note: An earlier version of this article misstated the location of the car wash. One car wash company is revving up the Halloween spirit. Tommy's Express Car Wash will host "Tunnel of Terror," a haunted car wash loaded with suds and spooks. The experience will be marked by festive décor, colorful lights, smoke machines and costumed employees.
ORLAND PARK, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors

Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light

An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Ice Castles to Return to Lake Geneva For Another Season – This Time With New Features

The official start of winter is still more than two months away, but that's not stopping a well-liked wintertime attraction from plotting its return. Like years past, Ice Castles, referred by organizers as a "magical winter wonderland," will be set up at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva. People of all ages will be able to participate in a number of exciting activities, like riding on adrenaline-pumping slides and traversing through caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Cadrene Heslop

$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed

Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
GALENA, IL
wlsam.com

$200 billion in federal bailouts for Illinois goes nowhere

According to Wirepoints, the governor is taking credit when he deserves little to none. Mark Glennon and the Steve Cochran Show talk about where the COVID bailout money went, what issues Illinois should have done and should do with the money, and creating more transparency for public taxpayers.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

$11 Million returned to Illinois man’s family

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office made history this week when it returned $11 million to the estate of a man who died of natural causes just before Christmas in 2016. It is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history. Most of Joseph Richard...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

5 Charged with Stealing Mail, USPS Mailbox Keys in Chicago

Federal charges have been filed against five people accused of stealing mail and possessing stolen U.S. Postal Service mailbox keys in Chicago. Their arrests were part of “Operation Broken Arrow,” an ongoing federal investigation into the thefts of postal keys and mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
CHICAGO, IL
