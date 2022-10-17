ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Why you don’t have to show an ID when you vote in person in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are less than three weeks away from November’s midterm election and ballots have already arrived in mailboxes across Kern County. Voters are making decisions on contentious races and high-stakes ballot measures as we speak. As we’ve been covering closely, the most controversial part of this election may not be who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 Kern candidates drop out of debates or decline invitations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since the first time two presidential nominees took the stage in front of a national TV audience, debates have been a staple in American politics. “If someone is wanting to represent a constituency, they should be able to talk about those issues beside their opponent and really juxtapose their two positions,” […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Republican gubernatorial candidate speaks in Taft

If elected in November, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle said he would bring California closer to energy independence and protect the environment better that Gov. Gavin Newsom. Dahle, currently a state senator, spoke in Taft last week in a visit arranged by the Taft Republican Assembly. Dahle said there are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Citing KCSO concerns, Wasco moves to create police department

Wasco City Council members voted Tuesday night to start the city's own police department, a yearslong goal that gained momentum after Kern County Sheriff’s officials gave notice recently their staffing levels could impact the existing contract with the city. The city approved a timeline for the implementation of a...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they have located a man that had been reported missing According to deputies, 36-year-old Ramon Chavez was found safe by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a phone call from a farmer. They located Chavez near an orchard about four miles north of the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County libraries offer free Narcan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are partnering to offer free Narcan at all Kern County Libraries, according to organizers. Organizers said the Kern BHRS trained library staff on how to distribute and administer Narcan. Andie Sullivan, the director of libraries said in a news release: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motion to revoke bail denied in deadly alleged DUI case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday denied a motion to revoke bail for a woman who picked up another case while out of custody for an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 77-year-old woman. Arianna Hernandez, 21, will remain free ahead of her sentencing on Nov. 29. Last month, Hernandez made what’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

