Why you don’t have to show an ID when you vote in person in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are less than three weeks away from November’s midterm election and ballots have already arrived in mailboxes across Kern County. Voters are making decisions on contentious races and high-stakes ballot measures as we speak. As we’ve been covering closely, the most controversial part of this election may not be who […]
3 Kern candidates drop out of debates or decline invitations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since the first time two presidential nominees took the stage in front of a national TV audience, debates have been a staple in American politics. “If someone is wanting to represent a constituency, they should be able to talk about those issues beside their opponent and really juxtapose their two positions,” […]
Taft Midway Driller
Republican gubernatorial candidate speaks in Taft
If elected in November, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle said he would bring California closer to energy independence and protect the environment better that Gov. Gavin Newsom. Dahle, currently a state senator, spoke in Taft last week in a visit arranged by the Taft Republican Assembly. Dahle said there are...
A closer look at the candidates for Kern High School District Area 4
Area 4 of the Kern High School District serves more than 42,000 students and is the largest high school district in California.
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: California High-Speed Rail Board Awards Design Contract for Central Valley Stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (Authority) Board of Directors today unanimously approved awarding the design and support services contract for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations that will serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 171-mile segment. Click for larger version of preliminary conceptual...
Bakersfield Californian
Citing KCSO concerns, Wasco moves to create police department
Wasco City Council members voted Tuesday night to start the city's own police department, a yearslong goal that gained momentum after Kern County Sheriff’s officials gave notice recently their staffing levels could impact the existing contract with the city. The city approved a timeline for the implementation of a...
kernvalleysun.com
KCCC trustee candidate Scrivner says her proven success qualifies her for the role
Christina Scrivner is a candidate for the Kern County Community College Board of Trustees. Kern Valley Sun reached out to her for an interview for more information on her qualifications and background and what she would offer as a trustee. Scrivner believes that the Kern River Area needs to be...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County dispatcher helps deliver 3 babies in 4 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Not all heroes wear capes - some of them wear headsets!. One Kern County dispatcher helped deliver three babies, all in one night. The Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Emergency Communication Center posted the video, adding baby magnets. Great job Donna!
‘Who or why?’ Mother of murdered Jessica Martinez pleads to public for answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, who went missing and was murdered more than 30 years ago, responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s offer of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her case. “I’m very grateful that this reward has finally happened and that Jessica’s name is out […]
Bakersfield Now
3 sought by KCFD in Party City fire on Rosedale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three suspects are sought by the Kern County Fire Department relating to the Party City fire on Rosedale Highway Tuesday night. The KCFD Investigations Unit is looking to identify the three seen on surveillance camera. They are suspected of starting a fire inside the store...
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they have located a man that had been reported missing According to deputies, 36-year-old Ramon Chavez was found safe by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a phone call from a farmer. They located Chavez near an orchard about four miles north of the […]
crimevoice.com
Kern County Narcotics Enforcement Yields Over 100 Pounds of Seized Fentanyl; Two Arrested
Above: Narcotics seized during search of vehicle | Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests and the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to curb narcotics trafficking in the county and beyond. From October 11th...
Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold Trunk or Treat event
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) will host the National Night Out Trunk or Treat at their headquarters on Thursday, October 20th. The Halloween-themed event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Proposed Bakersfield ordinance calls for dumpster locks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The saying one person’s trash is another’s treasure hits home for business owners in downtown Bakersfield. City councilman Andrae Gonzales proposed an ordinance to keep dumpsters secure in hopes to keep trash off the streets. Dumpsters may not seem like a gold mine to most people but to the homeless, these […]
Driver in fatal hit and run tracked with GPS to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit and run that killed a 65-year-old woman is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 18th.
Case of bullying at Arvin High School caught on camera
An alleged bullying incident at a local high school was caught on camera resulting in an uproar from fellow students and parents, posting footage of the incident on social media.
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Newsom offers $50K reward for information in 1990 murder of Jessica Martinez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 1990 murder of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Jessica went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex on May 10, 1990. After missing for 11 days, her body was […]
Kern County libraries offer free Narcan
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are partnering to offer free Narcan at all Kern County Libraries, according to organizers. Organizers said the Kern BHRS trained library staff on how to distribute and administer Narcan. Andie Sullivan, the director of libraries said in a news release: […]
Motion to revoke bail denied in deadly alleged DUI case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday denied a motion to revoke bail for a woman who picked up another case while out of custody for an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 77-year-old woman. Arianna Hernandez, 21, will remain free ahead of her sentencing on Nov. 29. Last month, Hernandez made what’s […]
