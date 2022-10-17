Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Group wants all cases former Woburn police officer John Donnelly worked on dismissed
The Committee for Public Counsel Services is working to dismiss every case a former Woburn police officer was involved following allegations the man helped plan a white nationalist rally that turned deadly. John Donnelly resigned from the Woburn Police Department on Monday, just days after Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr....
378 new Mass. State Police troopers sworn in during Worcester ceremony
Almost 400 new Massachusetts State Police troopers graduated from training and received their badges in a ceremony at Worcester’s DCU Center on Thursday morning. The 87th Recruit Training Troop, which included four platoons consisting of a total of 378 officers, graduated after completing the 24-week MSP Academy training course.
Doherty High student issued criminal summons after allegedly assaulting administrator
A Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a school administrator, Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha said. Wednesday’s incident did not result in any serious injuries, according to Murtha.
Ethics board clears Worcester DA over altering arrest report of judge’s daughter
The state Ethics Commission has found that Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., Senior First Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Travers, former State Police Colonel Richard McKeon and former State Police Major Susan Anderson did not violate conflict of interest laws in their handling of a police report following the arrest of a judge’s daughter.
Roy Booth, charged with attacking Matthew Tidman, pleads not guilty
A man facing charges stemming from an alleged attack that left an MCI-Shirley correctional officer on life support was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court Thursday morning, where he pled not guilty to what prosecutors described as a “severe” and “brutal” assault. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
Mayor Michelle Wu shouted down by protestors while giving updates on Mass and Cass deep clean
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had to cut her press conference short today, as protestors shouted her down criticizing her most recent move to relocate hundreds of homeless people from one area of Mass and Cass to another in order to prevent traffic issues. Mass and Cass – short for the...
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting of NH couple Djeswende and Stephen Reid
On Wednesday, a person of interest in the April fatal shooting of a New Hampshire couple was formally charged with murder in connection with the couple’s death. Logan Clegg, 26, of South Burlington, Vermont, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and stands accused of shooting Stephen and Djeswende Reid to death on April 18 while the couple was hiking a trail in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.
Angelo Colon-Ortiz indicted on new charge in Vanessa Marcotte killing investigation
The man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte has been indicted in Worcester Superior Court on a new charge in connection with the investigation into the 27-year-old woman’s death, court records show. Angelo Colon-Ortiz was indicted on Friday, Oct. 14 on a charge of unarmed robbery, court documents show. According...
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
Boston police ID person of interest in civil rights icon Jean McGuire’s stabbing
Boston police officers have identified a person of interest in their investigation of the stabbing of 91-year-old civil rights activist Jean McGuire. The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that the person of interest they were seeking had been identified. No other information was released. On Oct. 19, Boston police...
Boston police release images of suspect in Jean McGuire stabbing
As part of their ongoing investigation, Boston police officers have recovered surveillance video of a suspect who might have stabbed civil rights activist Jean McGuire, 91, multiple times in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain last week. Police and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the...
Woburn restaurants tied up in smuggling scheme can reopen, judge orders
A pair of restaurants in Woburn at the center of an alleged human smuggling scheme can reopen under independent management under release conditions a federal judge approved Wednesday afternoon for a father-son duo. Jesse Moraes, 64, and Hugo Moraes, 42, were arrested earlier this month after restaurants they managed were...
Police ID Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, as victim of weekend triple shooting
Boston police have identified one of the victims that was fatally shot on Sunday in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Around 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 17, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. However, when officers arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan who police say was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Matthew Tidman, guard attacked by Shirley prison inmate, is off life support
The corrections officer who survived an alleged brutal attack by an MCI-Shirley prison inmate took an “unbelievable step” forward in his recovery, according to a union statement last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, was reportedly attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security prison with a metal weight to...
Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate
The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
Charlene Casey to be sentenced for causing crash that killed 2-year-old
A South Boston woman whose negligence at the wheel, a jury found, led to the death of a toddler pedestrian will appear in court Thursday afternoon for sentencing. Charlene Casey was convicted last week in Suffolk Superior Court of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, a South Boston 2-year-old boy struck and killed during a chain reaction car crash in July of 2018.
3 arrested in Webster St. shooting in Worcester that injured 6
Three men have been arrested in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, that left one seriously injured and another five wounded, police said. On Wednesday, warrants were issued for the arrests of 21-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Euclid Ave. in Worcester, 20-old Carlos...
Men who ran nationwide plot to steal ‘OG’ accounts, cryptocurrency sentenced to over two years in prison
A pair of 20-year-olds from Brockton and Rockport were each sentenced to just over two years in prison after they pleaded guilty last year to stealing more than $530,000 in cryptocurrency and valuable social media accounts. Federal Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. handed Eric Meiggs, 25, of Brockton, and Declan...
Boston man accused of stabbing 4 in Theater District held without bail
A Boston man accused of stabbing four people during a confrontation last weekend in the city’s Theater District was held without bail during a court appearance on Monday. Daryl Diamond, 39, will return to Boston Municipal Court on Thursday for a dangerous hearing that will determine if his stay in custody is extended.
Mistrial due to COVID exposure declared in trial of Angel Santiago, man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader
A mistrial has been declared in the case of Angel Santiago, the former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013. “Based upon a concern for a COVID exposure, a mistrial was declared at the request of the defense,” a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0