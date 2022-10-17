ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

MassLive.com

Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting of NH couple Djeswende and Stephen Reid

On Wednesday, a person of interest in the April fatal shooting of a New Hampshire couple was formally charged with murder in connection with the couple’s death. Logan Clegg, 26, of South Burlington, Vermont, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and stands accused of shooting Stephen and Djeswende Reid to death on April 18 while the couple was hiking a trail in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.
CONCORD, NH
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist

An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
Boston police release images of suspect in Jean McGuire stabbing

As part of their ongoing investigation, Boston police officers have recovered surveillance video of a suspect who might have stabbed civil rights activist Jean McGuire, 91, multiple times in Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain last week. Police and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the...
BOSTON, MA
Police ID Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, as victim of weekend triple shooting

Boston police have identified one of the victims that was fatally shot on Sunday in a triple shooting in Dorchester. Around 8:51 p.m. on Oct. 17, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. However, when officers arrived at the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan who police say was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Diehl vs. Healey: How to watch the final Mass. gubernatorial debate

The Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates will square off again Thursday evening for their second and final debate ahead of Election Day next month. Attorney General Maura Healey — the Democratic nominee for governor who’s widely expected to win her bid for the corner office — will face Republican opponent and former state Rep. Geoff Diehl during a televised debate from WCVB Channel 5 studios from 8-9 p.m. WCVB anchor and On The Record host Ed Harding will serve as moderator.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Charlene Casey to be sentenced for causing crash that killed 2-year-old

A South Boston woman whose negligence at the wheel, a jury found, led to the death of a toddler pedestrian will appear in court Thursday afternoon for sentencing. Charlene Casey was convicted last week in Suffolk Superior Court of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, a South Boston 2-year-old boy struck and killed during a chain reaction car crash in July of 2018.
BOSTON, MA
Mistrial due to COVID exposure declared in trial of Angel Santiago, man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader

A mistrial has been declared in the case of Angel Santiago, the former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013. “Based upon a concern for a COVID exposure, a mistrial was declared at the request of the defense,” a spokesperson for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office said.
WORCESTER, MA
Springfield, MA
