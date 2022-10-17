ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station as man pushed onto tracks & fatally hit by train in New York

By Forrest McFarland
 2 days ago
A MAN has reportedly died after he was brutally shoved onto the New York City subway tracks in front of a train.

Police say the 48-year-old man was thrown to his death after getting into a fight with another man in New York on Monday.

A man has reportedly died after he was pushed in front of a train in New York City, police said Credit: Citizen

The incident occurred at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave station at 74th Street and Broadway in Queens.

After he was reportedly thrown onto the tracks, police said the man was struck by a Jamaica-bound F train, ABC 7 reported.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cops have taken someone into custody and are investigating the event.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

Comments / 75

Kona Sumner
2d ago

ı see people standing right on the Edge of the platform that ıs just a way of inviting some LOSER to come shove you ınto the tracks

Reply(2)
18
Yvonne Evie Lugo
2d ago

My deepest condolences to his family 🙏🏻 May He RIP 🙏🏻 This is getting out of hand 😡 The President,VP,Mayor and Governor need to figure something out.It's not fair that Families are losing their Love Ones in this crazy world.

Reply(1)
12
Francisco La Puerta Jr.
2d ago

Haven't taken a train in more than a year. Keeping away from them as long as possible. Grew up in NY since 1959 and been here since and never was worried about being on a train like now. 60's 70's 80's and on. Now it is like playing with your life.

Reply
11
 

