Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Dresses With The Biggest Jackets For Fall—Hailey Bieber’s L.A. Look Takes The Cake!
Hailey Bieber has truly mastered model-off-duty chic. The Rhode Beauty mogul and model always looks effortlessly stylish. We especially love seeing her date night outfits alongside hubby Justin Bieber. As the temperatures drop and more layers are essential, we’re always on the lookout for ways to mix the best of...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event As a Married Couple Proves They’re Still in Newlywed Bliss
It’s been almost three months, and we’re still not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Their 20-year romance is truly a story fit for Hollywood, and everyone has been itching to see how the newlyweds have been since their elopement in Las Vegas. And how are they doing? Well, their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife may give you a few clues.
Hailey Bieber Just Wore The Shortest Black 'Bikercore' Mini Skirt To Date Night With Justin Bieber
We all live for Hailey Bieber‘s date night looks when out with her husband Justin Bieber, and the model just donned a chic get-up that is so easy to re-create this fall! The Rhode Beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry monochromatic outfit composed of a fitted black crop top that exposed her toned abs, a thigh-skimming matching mini skirt, a cropped leather jacket and knee-high black boots. Somewhere between gothic and ‘biker core,’ this simple yet stunning look is one for the books.
Kaitlyn Dever Goes Sheer in Dior Lace Top With Swing Skirt for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Kaitlyn Dever stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in a statement outfit to promote her upcoming projects. The actress wore a head-to-toe look by Dior with a lace top and matching bralette coordinated with a swing skirt and embellished sling-back pumps. More from WWDArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsBloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated WithA Look Back at Marc Bohan Dever is a fan of the fashion house, as she recently wore another full look by the brand to the “Rosaline” premiere on Oct. 6. Speaking to Meyers, Dever revealed what it’s like starring...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall
Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
Jennifer Aniston's Latest Outing Proves She's Still Friends With Her Famous Exes
Jennifer Aniston has proved once again that she’s the queen of friendly breakups in her latest group dinner outing. In a photo shared on Reddit, Aniston appeared to be enjoying dinner with ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, and a few unidentified women. Aniston and Theroux, who were romantically involved from 2011-2018, didn’t sit side-by-side but Hollywood Life reported that the two “seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation.” Their friendly interaction isn’t a surprise, as the two have spoken positively of one another in interviews since divorcing, and they’ve...
Hailey Bieber’s Ab-Baring Dress Brings a Summer Trend Into Fall
It may officially be fall, but Hailey Bieber is still in a summer mindset. At least, the design of her dress was at last night’s Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. The model wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown that had a twisted strapless bustline—but it was the ab-exposing cutout at the stomach that turned heads.
Jessica Biel Sparkles in Giambattista Valli & Hidden Heels at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel put together rhinestones, bowties, and fringe for her latest outing. The actress attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with her husband and musician Justin Timberlake in Santa Monica. She arrived at the event in a navy-blue hued Giambattista Valli dress with silver feather-designed details that outlined...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Showcase Glam Fashion Looks at Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala
UPDATE: At the Academy Museum Gala, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for their first-ever photos together. Spotted at a star-studded Hollywood celebration: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, and after that tell-all interview. Stepping out separately, the two attended 2022 Academy Museum gala Oct. 15, and in style. Selena looked...
Lily Collins Gets Playful in Plaid With Dramatic Bow Detail at Ralph Lauren’s West Coast Runway Show
Lily Collins arrived in plaid to attend Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California. The actress had on a navy and green plaid corset-style top with a matching oversize bow and floor-length train. She coordinated with a pair of minimalist black trousers and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023 Collins accessorized with subtle jewelry pieces, including several rings on her fingers and a pair of small...
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album — Everything She's Revealed!
The Grammy-winning artist is set to release her tenth studio album, "Midnights," at midnight... and Swifties around the world couldn’t be more excited. "Midnights" will likely be an extremely personal album. In her note announcing the new record, Taylor described it as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."
Selma Blair Puts Classic Finish On Pleated Sequin Dress With Cane & Stiletto Pumps at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Selma Blair made a classic and refined statement at the 2nd annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, Rebel Wilson, Alexa Demie and Lily Collins also attended. Blair put a fashionable flair on a monochromatic style for the occasion. The “Legally Blonde” star arrived in a cropped blazer jacket that was complemented with a matching dress. Both pieces were decorated with sparkling accents and satin bows. To further elevate the moment, the “Cruel Intentions” actress added a bold red lip and a black cane. She parted her...
Kate Hudson's Plunging Ruched Dress Is so 2010
It's no mystery that Kate Hudson has been killing the fashion game while promoting her highly-anticipated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And during the BFI London Film Festival, the actress served in look after look — her most recent paying homage to the aughts. On Sunday, Hudson...
Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer
When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
I Am Now Officially Convinced Kaia Gerber Is A Literal Clone Of Cindy Crawford, And Not Just A Normal Baby She Gave Birth To
"Resemblance" is an understatement.
Hailey Bieber Channels Balletcore in a Pink Cutout Onesie and Sweatshirt
Barbiecore — let's finish this conversation another time, Hailey Bieber has your competition, Balletcore, on the phone. The barre-inspired aesthetic that's been dubbed as Balletcore thanks to TikTok, dominated the runways during the Spring/Summer 2022 fashion weeks, with Miu Miu, Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard, and Giambattista Valli putting forth ultra-feminine and flowy silhouettes. And who could forget Valentino's sheer tulle dress and Rodarte's glittering "Black Swan" gown that Florence Pugh wore perfectly? Now, the It-girl of street style Hailey is taking the baton from Bella Hadid who put a quirky, retro spin on the trend in August. For her foray into ballet, Mrs. Bieber approaches the classic look with signature dancewear pieces that include chic and modern touches.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer Shows the Collapse of Princess Diana & Princess Charles’ Marriage
An official trailer for the fifth season of “The Crown” has just been released!. The fifth season has a brand-new cast, with Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The upcoming season of the hit show will focus...
