ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Woburn Police officer accused of helping plan "Unite the Right" rally resigns

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7S2T_0icl71Eg00

Woburn officer accused of planning Charlottesville rally resigns 00:23

WOBURN - A Woburn police officer who allegedly took part in and helped plan the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has resigned from the department.

Officer John Donnelly was placed on paid leave last week pending an internal affairs investigation.

The rally, organized by white supremacists and neo-Nazis turned deadly when a driver plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman.

Donnelly was reserve officer for Woburn at the time of the rally.

The internal affairs investigation will continue after Donnelly's resignation.

"A thorough finding of fact is necessary in this situation, and our investigation shall continue," Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo said.

Donnelly submitted a letter of resignation to Chief Rufo effective at 5 p.m. Monday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office is "now thoroughly reviewing any pending or closed cases in which Officer Donnelly was involved."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Inmate charged in officer attack thought it would get him moved, prosecutor says

WOBURN - A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the Aug. 31 attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman at Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. Tidman spent more than a month in the hospital in a coma with severe head injuries and continues to recover at a rehabilitation facility,...
SHIRLEY, MA
CBS Boston

DNA evidence links 63-year-old man to 1986 Salem cold case

BEVERLY -- The man accused of killing a college student in Beverly over 35 years ago was arraigned on a murder charge Friday. John Carey, 63, is accused of killing Claire Gravel in 1986. Carey was indicted back in August. He appeared at Friday's arraignment via video conference since he is serving a prison sentence from 2008 for attempted murder. According to prosecutors, when Carey was convicted of that attempted murder, he had to give a DNA swap. The sample linked him to DNA from the tank top worn by Claire Gravel on the day she was killed. Early in the morning of June 29, 1986, Gravel's friends dropped her off at her apartment after a night out at a pub. The next day, the 20-year-old's body was found in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly. Her family was in the courtroom for Friday's hearing. They said they are relieved a suspect has been identified. "Today is the first day on the road to justice, a day we didn't think was coming and it's finally here. Now just waiting for the court process to take its course," said Bob Gravel Jr. Police have not released a motive for the killing. 
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

Driver found with stab wounds at scene of Billerica crash

BILLERICA -- Four people are recovering after a car crash in Billerica Saturday morning. Police said a car hit a telephone pole on Boston Road, knocking down multiple wires, around 8 a.m.The driver appeared to have multiple stab wounds. The three others in the car had injuries consistent with a car crash. They were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared there was an altercation inside the car before the crash, police said. Boston Road, Alpine Street, and Lowell Street were closed as officers investigated. No charges have been filed at this time. 
BILLERICA, MA
CBS Boston

Police say "person of interest" in McGuire stabbing no longer "person of interest"

BOSTON – Boston Police say they have identified a person they were looking for in connection with the stabbing of 91-year-old civil rights pioneer Jean McGuire in Franklin Park last week and he is no longer a person of interest in the case.McGuire was stabbed October 11 while walking her dog on a path near Seaver Street.Investigators released photos of a person of interest Wednesday, looking for help from the public. Police told WBZ-TV said Thursday afternoon they had identified the man in the photos and spoken to him. Police said he is no longer a person of interest and no one has been arrested or charged at this point in the investigation.McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.She was released from the hospital Tuesday. In an exclusive interview with WBZ-TV Wednesday, McGuire said self-defense training helped her fight off her attacker.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday.  WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday.  There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston

A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police investigate shooting of teenager in Roxbury

BOSTON - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.He was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening. Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass. The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Convictions upheld for man who killed 2 doctors in South Boston condo

BOSTON - The man convicted of killing two doctors in a South Boston condo will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Supreme Judicial Court upheld the murder convictions of Bampumim Teixeira. He was convicted of murdering Dr. Richard Field and his fiancée Dr. Lina Bolanos. They were stabbed to death inside their South Boston penthouse May 5, 2017. Teixeira will not get a new trial and must continue serving his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Suspect charged in murders of Concord, NH couple

CONCORD, N.H. - A man initially considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in New Hampshire is now accused of two counts of second-degree murder in the killings, the state attorney general's office said. An arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, with the charges "for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting the multiple times" on April 18 in Concord, a news release from the office said Wednesday evening. The Reids were found dead on April 21. They had gone for a walk on...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Salem packs in Halloween visitors in what police expect to be record-breaking weekend

SALEM - Police in Salem said they were able to get a better handle on crowds this weekend despite having one of their busiest days ever. "Our gut sense of things is that this was amongst the busiest days we have ever had." Chief Lucas Miller of the Salem Police Department was among those city leaders this past week to ask the public to consider public transportation to get into the city. Last weekend, crowds reached over 100,000 people on Saturday alone, but it was the number of cars flooding the streets that brought Salem to a standstill. "I think we were fortunate...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy