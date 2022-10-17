Power surge in Waltham leaves some residents with broken devices

Power surge in Waltham leaves residents without power, some broken devices 02:06

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

WALTHAM -- Eversource crews are still working in Waltham after a surge forced residents to lose power for 24 hours this weekend .

The company said the issue began at a Waltham substation causing abnormal voltage. They are still working to discover the root cause. However, they believe the area is safe.

The mayor's office said 13 traffic lights are still not working properly and have been set to flash.

Residents told WBZ-TV their lights began to flicker brightly as the surge happened. The extra power blew out surge protectors and in some instances caused damage to electronics or furnaces.

"I did see someone showing a burned surge protector. It very well could cause a fire," said Varsham Papikian, a Waltham homeowner with a trash can full of blown surge protectors and a busted furnace, "What if it happens and someone is not even home?"

Eversource is urging people with any property damage to submit a claim on their website.

The city of Waltham also has a link to the form on its website .