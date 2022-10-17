ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Power surge in Waltham leaves some residents with broken devices

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlHsO_0icl70Lx00

Power surge in Waltham leaves residents without power, some broken devices 02:06

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

WALTHAM -- Eversource crews are still working in Waltham after a surge forced residents to lose power for 24 hours this weekend .

The company said the issue began at a Waltham substation causing abnormal voltage. They are still working to discover the root cause. However, they believe the area is safe.

The mayor's office said 13 traffic lights are still not working properly and have been set to flash.

Residents told WBZ-TV their lights began to flicker brightly as the surge happened. The extra power blew out surge protectors and in some instances caused damage to electronics or furnaces.

"I did see someone showing a burned surge protector. It very well could cause a fire," said Varsham Papikian, a Waltham homeowner with a trash can full of blown surge protectors and a busted furnace, "What if it happens and someone is not even home?"

Eversource is urging people with any property damage to submit a claim on their website.

The city of Waltham also has a link to the form on its website .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Third shutdown of Green Line's D Branch is underway

BOSTON - The third and final round of shutdowns on the Green Line's D Branch began on Saturday. During the final closure, crews will reconstruct 2,000 feet of track near Eliot Station and work on station crossings and installing new equipment for the line's protection system.  There have been five total closures along the Green Line this year, including a 12-day closure on the B and C branches and a 16- day closure on the E Branch. The D Branch has had two nine-day closures this year. This final closure, which will finish Green Line construction for 2022, is expected to be finished Friday, October 28, two days ahead of schedule. Service will resume Saturday, October 29. Shuttle buses will replace the trains.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Salem packs in Halloween visitors in what police expect to be record-breaking weekend

SALEM - Police in Salem said they were able to get a better handle on crowds this weekend despite having one of their busiest days ever. "Our gut sense of things is that this was amongst the busiest days we have ever had." Chief Lucas Miller of the Salem Police Department was among those city leaders this past week to ask the public to consider public transportation to get into the city. Last weekend, crowds reached over 100,000 people on Saturday alone, but it was the number of cars flooding the streets that brought Salem to a standstill. "I think we were fortunate...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Salem expecting record crowds this weekend, public transportation encouraged

SALEM - The scary clowns, ghost and goblins are haunting the streets of Salem. City officials say since the beginning of the month there's been more than half a million visitors. That's a 15% uptick from last year and this weekend they are expecting record crowds.Last weekend they hit a peak with more than 100,000 visitors downtown."This year we see record crowds earlier. And for a city with 44,000 residents and just over 5,000 public parking spaces, that's a lot to handle," Mayor Kim Driscoll said. One of the big concerns is the traffic. As Halloween draws near many roads will...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Extra train service added to and from Salem for weekends leading up to Halloween

SALEM -- The MBTA is stepping up service to Salem because the city has seen a record number of visitors ahead of Halloween this year. Due to overcrowded trains and packed parking lots, there will be additional trains to and from North Station between Salem, Beverly, and Newburyport. Check the schedule here. Weekend passes cost $10 for unlimited rides. Last weekend, 157,700 people visited Salem. Over the first sixteen days of October, Salem had 507,700 visitors downtown, up 15% from the same timeframe last year, the city said. 
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Driver found with stab wounds at scene of Billerica crash

BILLERICA -- Four people are recovering after a car crash in Billerica Saturday morning. Police said a car hit a telephone pole on Boston Road, knocking down multiple wires, around 8 a.m.The driver appeared to have multiple stab wounds. The three others in the car had injuries consistent with a car crash. They were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared there was an altercation inside the car before the crash, police said. Boston Road, Alpine Street, and Lowell Street were closed as officers investigated. No charges have been filed at this time. 
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

RMLD officials respond to suspected downtown power surge

READING - The source of a downtown power outage eluded baffled first responders and Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) engineers for hours on Wednesday morning, when a number of Reading Center merchants reported a broad range of electrical malfunctions inside their businesses. According to RMLD managers and town officials, who...
capeandislands.org

A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides

A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
MERRIMAC, MA
CBS Boston

Boston firefighters save child, 2 adults from burning home in Dorchester

BOSTON - A child and two adults were rescued from a burning house in Dorchester early Friday morning.The Boston Fire Department said there were heavy flames coming from the front of the home on Brookview Street when they arrived around 3 a.m.They used a ground ladder to bring all three people safely down to the second floor of the two-and-a-half story house. All three were taken to the hospital with what was described as minor injuries.There's no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy