Madison, CT

darientimes.com

Opinion: Water is the lifeline of our community

Millions of Americans take water service for granted. With reliable water service, people don’t have to think twice about the infrastructure that brings water to their homes. But everyone should be concerned with the fragility of those water systems, which are out of sight and out of mind. A...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Bridgeport fire displaces 17 residents of East Main Street apartment building

BRIDGEPORT — The American Red Cross is assisting 17 people who were displaced by a fire on East Main Street Thursday, according to the organization. Bridgeport police said firefighters responded a three-story apartment building in the 400 block of East Main Street around 1:10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a fire in the rear of the building. The blaze affected back porches and extended to the roof of the building, according to fire officials.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

CT child welfare group gets $75,000 grant from national association

NEW HAVEN — Connecticut Court Appointed Special Advocates has been awarded a $75,000 grant through the National CASA Association to expand the program's reach in the state, officials said in a release. Connecticut CASA currently serves child protection courts in New Haven, Waterbury and, most recently, Torrington, according to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Tim Gavin (opinion) We need a CT Kids’ Code

As I campaign in Fairfield County, I constantly speak to parents concerned about their kids. And for good reason: this generation of young people has unprecedented rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of it can be traced back to increased time spent on social media and the internet.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Bridgeport voters are ready for change

For generations, it’s been an open secret that Bridgeport voters suffer under a system of absentee ballot abuse. Political operatives abuse the AB process by targeting, lying to, and manipulating young, elderly, disabled, low-income and Spanish-speaking voters for the purpose of controlling their votes. Some people in our political class care more about winning elections than they do about voting rights or the law. Our local democracy is broken.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

In Darien, Corbin District developers seek to evict US Post Office ahead of demolition

DARIEN — Downtown Darien’s upcoming shopping center is scheduled to enter its second development phase, but one tenant is in limbo — the United States Postal Service. Baywater Properties, the company behind the Corbin District development, said it is preparing to evict the USPS from its location at 30 Corbin Dr., claiming the agency has not paid rent and is occupying the building “illegally” after its lease ended Sept. 30, Baywater's CEO said last Friday.
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut

If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
PLAINFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Prosecutors: Former Stamford man charged in 2012 armed robbery could avoid prison time

STAMFORD — A former city man charged with robbing Stamford’s Goodwill store at gunpoint a decade ago may avoid prison time if he accepts an offer from state prosecutors. Pablo Valenzuela, 31, is considering an offer in which he would plead guilty to first-degree robbery in return for a fully suspended eight-year prison sentence and three years of probation, prosecutors said.
STAMFORD, CT

