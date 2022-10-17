Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Middletown mayor's pick for economic and community development post met with pushback
MIDDLETOWN — Some city leaders and citizens are questioning the mayor’s nomination for a permanent director of economic and community development, saying she lacks formal qualifications for the job while the mayor contends she is an ideal candidate due to her heavy involvement in riverfront revitalization. The role...
Opinion: Water is the lifeline of our community
Millions of Americans take water service for granted. With reliable water service, people don’t have to think twice about the infrastructure that brings water to their homes. But everyone should be concerned with the fragility of those water systems, which are out of sight and out of mind. A...
Bridgeport fire displaces 17 residents of East Main Street apartment building
BRIDGEPORT — The American Red Cross is assisting 17 people who were displaced by a fire on East Main Street Thursday, according to the organization. Bridgeport police said firefighters responded a three-story apartment building in the 400 block of East Main Street around 1:10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a fire in the rear of the building. The blaze affected back porches and extended to the roof of the building, according to fire officials.
CT child welfare group gets $75,000 grant from national association
NEW HAVEN — Connecticut Court Appointed Special Advocates has been awarded a $75,000 grant through the National CASA Association to expand the program's reach in the state, officials said in a release. Connecticut CASA currently serves child protection courts in New Haven, Waterbury and, most recently, Torrington, according to...
Tim Gavin (opinion) We need a CT Kids’ Code
As I campaign in Fairfield County, I constantly speak to parents concerned about their kids. And for good reason: this generation of young people has unprecedented rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of it can be traced back to increased time spent on social media and the internet.
Opinion: Bridgeport voters are ready for change
For generations, it’s been an open secret that Bridgeport voters suffer under a system of absentee ballot abuse. Political operatives abuse the AB process by targeting, lying to, and manipulating young, elderly, disabled, low-income and Spanish-speaking voters for the purpose of controlling their votes. Some people in our political class care more about winning elections than they do about voting rights or the law. Our local democracy is broken.
In Darien, Corbin District developers seek to evict US Post Office ahead of demolition
DARIEN — Downtown Darien’s upcoming shopping center is scheduled to enter its second development phase, but one tenant is in limbo — the United States Postal Service. Baywater Properties, the company behind the Corbin District development, said it is preparing to evict the USPS from its location at 30 Corbin Dr., claiming the agency has not paid rent and is occupying the building “illegally” after its lease ended Sept. 30, Baywater's CEO said last Friday.
Stamford police determined call about school threat was a hoax within 16 min., city officials say
STAMFORD — Police responded to a false report of an active shooter at Stamford High School on Friday morning. Officials said the call appeared to be one of several similar calls made to area schools about the same time. Mayor Caroline Simmons said police received a notification alerting them...
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball and swim wins, a football comeback and a few rivalry victories
3-0 Score of Darien’s win over defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Greenwich in a girls volleyball match last Wednesday. The Blue Wave won by scores of 25-14, 25-4 and 25-11. 2018. The last year in which Darien had beaten Greenwich, The Cardinals had won the last eight meetings,...
Apology offer doesn't sway judge, bond set at $100K for Bridgeport purse snatch suspect
BRIDGEPORT — A local man, accused of stealing a purse from an elderly woman, told a judge Thursday he would apologize to the victim if given the chance. But that did not impress Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid who pointed out that the man, Norberto Santiago, 59, had just appeared before her a week ago on drug and trespassing charges.
Stamford man sentenced to 37 years in fatal shooting of former SHS football captain
STAMFORD – Sirus Dixon, the 19-year-old convicted in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Antonio Robinson in May 2018, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Thursday. Friends and family members of Robinson erupted in applause and cheers as Judge John Blawie handed down the prison sentence, which was only three years shy of the maximum term.
Prosecutors: Former Stamford man charged in 2012 armed robbery could avoid prison time
STAMFORD — A former city man charged with robbing Stamford’s Goodwill store at gunpoint a decade ago may avoid prison time if he accepts an offer from state prosecutors. Pablo Valenzuela, 31, is considering an offer in which he would plead guilty to first-degree robbery in return for a fully suspended eight-year prison sentence and three years of probation, prosecutors said.
