Matisse Thybulle Will Become Free Agent After 2022-2023 Season

By Justin Grasso
 5 days ago

Matisse Thybulle and the Sixers could not agree on an extension.

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle just might hit the open market for the first time in his career in the offseason.

As Thybulle and the Sixers needed to strike a deal before the Monday evening deadline this week, the two parties did not agree to terms on an extension, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. Just this past weekend, it was reported that Thybulle and the Sixers engaged in brief discussions regarding a possible extension.

Prior to February of last season, the idea that Thybulle might not be in the Sixers’ long-term plans would come as a total shock.

As Thybulle’s name was involved in several trade rumors over the last two seasons, the Sixers were always quick to shoot down the notion that the defensive standout could get traded, as he was viewed as a highly-valuable prospect in the organization.

That’s not to say the Sixers no longer value their former first-round pick. Over the last two years, Thybulle earned All-Defensive honors as he’s become one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders.

But Thybulle’s development on offense has been a slow process. Although Thybulle just averaged his career-high in scoring last season, the fourth-year wing put up just five points per game while averaging 25 minutes on the court.

Plus, Thybulle’s three-point shot has regressed since he drained 35 percent of his threes during his rookie season three years ago.

The Sixers hoped this would be the year Thybulle improved on the offensive side of the ball while maintaining his high value on the defensive end. His offensive development is still a work in progress at this time.

While he showed improvement in training camp and the preseason, it seems Thybulle and the Sixers haven’t been on the same page in contract discussions and couldn’t get an extension done before the deadline. Now, Thybulle is set to become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Thybulle's time with Philadelphia isn't guaranteed to end at the conclusion of the season. While they could bring him back on a new contract, the Sixers could have some competition when the offseason rolls around.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

