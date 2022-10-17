ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Reveal This Week's Plan For Tua Tagovailoa

After three-straight weeks, with three-different starting quarterbacks, and three-straight losses, the Miami Dolphins appear ready to work Tua Tagovailoa back into the lineup. Speaking at Monday's press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the team's plan for Tua going into Week 7. Saying that they will approach the week with Tagovailoa as QB1.
NEWS10 ABC

Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the requirements of his settlement with the league to this point after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WGAU

Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Fromm sign with NFL teams

Two of the more beloved Bulldogs in recent memory are back in the NFL, at least as members of practice squads. Rodrigo Blankenship signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while Jake Fromm is now a member of the Washington Commanders practice squad. The Cardinals recently cut kicker Matt Amendola. Blankenship was...
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's optimistic Waddle will play in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to return for the first time since Week 4, so that should behoove Waddle and the offense. The second-year wideout has cleared 100 yards three times through six games, including last week with Skylar Thompson (thumb) and Teddy Bridgewater under center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy