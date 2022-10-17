ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know

The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
Yahoo!

Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like

Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
CNET

How to Get a Refund for Student Loan Payments You Made During the Pandemic

The Department of Education has launched the beta version of its student-loan forgiveness website, allowing many of the 45 million Americans with outstanding educational loans to start applying for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. While payments and interest have been suspended since March 2020, some borrowers continued paying to...
Dark Reading

Scammers Targeting Those Seeking Student Loan Forgiveness

Fraudsters are contacting people through email, text, phone, and online claiming to be administrators for the Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program in an effort to steal personally identifiable information, the FBI warned this week. In late August, the Biden Administration announced that the US Department of Education would cancel up...

