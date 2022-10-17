Read full article on original website
Related
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
Student loan relief applications are live. But receiving forgiveness all comes down to what happens with multiple lawsuits against the program.
CNET
Student Loan Forgiveness Gets a New Date: Today's Update and What to Know
The Department of Education is now looking at Oct. 23 as the soonest it can start canceling student loan debt. The possible new date appears in a court document for a lawsuit by six Republican-led states to stop the student loan relief program. The Education Department also offered a preview this week of the application form for students will use to file for debt relief.
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
buzzfeednews.com
If You Qualify For Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, You Can Now Apply Online
The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness application site opened up Friday, allowing tens of millions of Americans to begin the process of having at least some of their debt forgiven. The program covers more than 40 million Americans, who are eligible if, in 2021 or 2020, they earned under $125,000...
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness application preview hits Twitter: What it looks like
Student loan borrowers got a glimpse of the debt forgiveness application via Twitter alerts from the White House. The application, which is expected to be released in October, is still not live at the U.S. Department of Education website. Borrowers, though, are getting more clues as to what they'll need to do once the application is out.
CNBC
Here's why more than 7 million student loan borrowers could miss out on federal forgiveness program
Consumer advocates say that requiring student loan borrowers to apply for forgiveness will lead to many people missing out on the relief. Many borrowers may mistakenly assume they don't qualify. The White House has repeatedly said that its application for student loan forgiveness, which is expected to go live within...
CNET
How to Get a Refund for Student Loan Payments You Made During the Pandemic
The Department of Education has launched the beta version of its student-loan forgiveness website, allowing many of the 45 million Americans with outstanding educational loans to start applying for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. While payments and interest have been suspended since March 2020, some borrowers continued paying to...
Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later
The Education Department released a beta form for its mass student debt forgiveness plan late Friday night. The applications will be processed in October.
CNET
I'm Getting Money Back From My Student Loan Payments -- But It May Delay My Forgiveness
While federal student loan payments were paused, I continued paying monthly to chip away at my graduate school debt. Now, with student loan forgiveness on the table, I decided to request a refund from my student loan servicer to maximize my debt relief. But it's also complicating my forgiveness situation.
Dark Reading
Scammers Targeting Those Seeking Student Loan Forgiveness
Fraudsters are contacting people through email, text, phone, and online claiming to be administrators for the Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program in an effort to steal personally identifiable information, the FBI warned this week. In late August, the Biden Administration announced that the US Department of Education would cancel up...
Comments / 0