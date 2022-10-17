Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
National LGBTQ Task Force Work to Drive Voters to Polls With ‘Queer the Vote' Campaign
With midterm elections weeks away, special interest groups are stepping up efforts to mobilize voters. The National LGBTQ Task Force is holding a gala Saturday in Miami Beach and has spent the last few months recruiting voters to the polls in key battleground states like Florida. For months, the task...
NBC Miami
Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands
It is the ultimate eyesore. Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy. “It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the mass shooting.
NBC Miami
FBI Offers Reward for Missing Miami-Dade Child With Autism
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for a Miami-Dade child who has been missing since August as a private investigator released surveillance video that may be a critical clue in the search. Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales, 6, has been missing since Aug. 27 after his dad...
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class
A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
NBC Miami
New York Woman Arrested, Indicted and Extradited for Tamarac Murder
A 28-year-old New York woman was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday after being indicted in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman. Sakiyna Thompson was arrested in Springfield Gardens and was extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. She is accused of fatally...
NBC Miami
Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
NBC Miami
SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood
SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored SUV. At one point, they called out to someone to come out with their hands up. Miami-Dade Police have not...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Rape Case Solved After 23 Years: Police
A Minnesota woman had only been in Fort Lauderdale for one day when she was approached by a man who is now accused of raping her based on DNA evidence 23 years later, police said. Jesse Clinton Ganzy, 63, was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday and charged with...
NBC Miami
Customs and Border Protection Officer Killed in Shooting at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has died after he was shot at a gun range in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.
NBC Miami
‘Gone Too Soon': Student Pilot Remembered After Deadly Plane Crash in Miramar
The student pilot who died after a small plane crashed into a Miramar home was remembered as adventurous and loving by his family. Jordan Hall, 32, of West Park, was in the plane Monday with his instructor, 34-year-old Anthony Yen, when their plane went down, killing them both. "It’s a...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man After Suspicious Activity Reported Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are searching for a man who was reported for a "suspicious incident" outside of a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday morning. Broward County Public Schools said a child reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. BCPS said the child was not a student at the school.
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Missing Disabled Woman From Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman with disabilities. Icynthia Wright, 78, was last seen Monday evening in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 32nd Place wearing a pink shirt and multicolor skirt. Wright is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds with brown...
NBC Miami
Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO
A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
NBC Miami
Man Out on Bond on Weapons Charge Accused of Killing Teen Girl in Miami-Dade
A young man who'd been out on bond on a weapons charge has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade. Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Jean-Philippe was already out on a $5,000...
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
NBC Miami
Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police
He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Teen Charged as Adult in Fatal Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old accused of killing a former friend inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart last month is being charged as an adult. Malachi Allah is facing charges including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a firearm in public in the Sept. 28 shooting, an arrest report said. Allah was...
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a man who tried to lure a young girl outside of a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in between the 1400 and 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday. The van was described as a black cargo style van with no windows in the back.
NBC Miami
Deerfield Beach Mom Accused of Leaving 3 Kids Home Alone
A child found wandering around a Deerfield Beach apartment complex wearing nothing more than a diaper and T-shirt has resulted in three charges of child neglect against the mother. Gutshani Methelusfils, 30, was re-arrested Monday on the charges that were upgraded from contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a...
