Hampton, VA

Missing Virginia children found, AMBER Alert canceled

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

UPDATE, Oct. 18 — The AMBER Alert has been canceled, the missing children have been located and taken into custody safely.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

HAMPTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy who last were seen on Sunday at Walmart.

The Hampton Police Division said it believed Timothy Truitt, 36, took his son, Jaxon, and his daughter, Adriana, from the Walmart located at 1900 Cunningham Dr. Police said they believe the children are in extreme danger.

VSP released pictures of the children and Truitt, along with descriptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203C2p_0icl51AG00
Adriana Truitt, Jaxon Truitt, and Timothy Truitt.

Adriana is 1 year old with sandy hair and blue eyes. She’s 2’0″ tall and weighs 30 lbs. She last was seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, and blue baseball socks.

Jaxon is 2 years old. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3’0″ tall and weighs 25 lbs. He was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers when he last was seen.

Truitt has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 6′ 1″ tall and weighs 175 lbs. He was wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts, and white shoes. He was seen driving a maroon sedan.

Anyone who sees Truitt or the children can contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

