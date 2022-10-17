ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Mountain lion killed in DeKalb County highway crash

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rGEO_0icl4OPv00

DEKALB CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Officials are investigating after they say a mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County over the weekend.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion’s body was delivered to an Illinois university for full necropsy and DNA analysis.

Litchfield, Ill. event with dogs could break Guinness World Record

Experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera in Whiteside County in late September. IDNR says mountain lions are quite rare and not often spotted in the state.

“Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870s due to habitat loss and overharvest,” says an INDR spokesperson. “Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota.”

Mountain lions have been protected in Illinois since 2015, and it is unlawful to hunt, kill, or harass them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property.

Pritzker updates masking and testing requirements for healthcare facilities

The IDNR reminds the public that it is very rare for a mountain lion to pose a threat to people or property. However, if encountered and the animal does not immediately flee, people should stand tall, wave their arms, throw stones or other objects, and yell. Do not run, but slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the animal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County

MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WHEATON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash

(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash leaves at least one person dead on Army Trail Road near Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash near Bartlett.The crash happened on Army Trail Road near Klein Road in unincorporated Wayne Township, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.The Sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and it was deadly, but did not immediately provide further details.Army Trail Road was shut down in both directors between Petersdorf and Gerber roads, the Sheriff's office said.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
BARTLETT, IL
wlip.com

Beach Park Crash Kills One, Leaves Two Hospitalized

(Beach Park, IL) A weekend crash in Beach Park left one person dead and two injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay road at Adelaide Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man veered from the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes where his vehicle struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, identified only as a 55-year-old Milwaukee woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
BEACH PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
ANTIOCH, IL
wlip.com

Three Dead in Fiery Weekend Crash in Lake County

(Gurnee, IL) Three people are dead after a weekend crash in Gurnee. Police discovered what appeared to be flames just after 2 o’clock on Sunday morning in an area near Grand Avenue and Greenleaf Street. A further investigation showed a vehicle off the roadway that had crashed and caught fire. Three people inside the vehicle were found to be deceased. Because of the fire, none of the victims have been able to be identified, though autopsies are pending. The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team, Gurnee Police, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
GURNEE, IL
WIFR

Former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire destroys an abandoned grocery store that was scheduled to be demolished this month. The roof collapsed around 9 p.m. Monday at the former Al-Mart grocery store, 2323 W. State Street. Crews determined the building was unsafe to enter, so they attacked the blaze from the perimeter. Demolition crews were called in to search for hot spots and to raze the remainder of the structure.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pecatonica Police chief charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday and charged with DUI. Officers responded to S. Springfield Avenue and Montague Road around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a traffic crash, according to the Rockford Police Department. They met with Mund when they arrived. Mund said that he was on his […]
PECATONICA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy