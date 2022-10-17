Amarillo area reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 97 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 97 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 402 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 48 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,057 cases, 773 deaths and 39,104 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 180 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,576 cases, 537 deaths and 41,817 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 222 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 11;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 987;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 867;

Available staffed hospital beds: 217;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 146.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong42910

Beaver1,1249

Briscoe3778

Carson1,14837

Castro2,05648

Childress2,65034

Cimarron6712

Collingsworth53816

Cottle3039

Curry14,524231

Dallam1,76744

Deaf Smith4,203116

Donley47826

Gray4,298131

Hall95724

Hardeman53920

Hansford71930

Hartley1,0463

Hemphill1,1208

Hutchinson5,812140

Lipscomb57017

Moore3,936113

Ochiltree2,17849

Oldham3326

Parmer1,53053

Potter40,069773

Quay2,37868

Randall42,589537

Roberts1562

Roosevelt5,845109

Sherman37516

Swisher1,32734

Texas6,55839

Union87419

Wheeler97724

TOTAL 154,4532,805