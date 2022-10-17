Amarillo area reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 97 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 97 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 402 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 48 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,057 cases, 773 deaths and 39,104 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 180 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,576 cases, 537 deaths and 41,817 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 222 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 987;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 867;
Available staffed hospital beds: 217;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 146.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1249
Briscoe3778
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05648
Childress2,65034
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53816
Cottle3039
Curry14,524231
Dallam1,76744
Deaf Smith4,203116
Donley47826
Gray4,298131
Hall95724
Hardeman53920
Hansford71930
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,812140
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,936113
Ochiltree2,17849
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53053
Potter40,069773
Quay2,37868
Randall42,589537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,845109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,55839
Union87419
Wheeler97724
TOTAL 154,4532,805
