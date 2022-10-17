Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard.

According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on the 4900 block of Houston Harte Frontage. After initially stopping, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated and officers followed the suspect vehicle into an apartment complex off the 2600 block of Southland Boulevard. Police state that the suspect was able to turn around in the parking lot before they collided with a pursuing patrol unit.

After taking the suspect into custody, they were identified as Crystal Robles. Robles, 36 was taken into custody for reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle. A 35-year-old passenger of Robles’ vehicle was detained but was released at the end of the initial investigation.

Robles and the passenger were not injured while an SAPD sergeant suffered minor injuries associated with the crash and was treated and released at Concho Valley ER.

Robles was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center early Monday morning.

