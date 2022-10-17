ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit

KLST/KSAN
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard.

According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on the 4900 block of Houston Harte Frontage. After initially stopping, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated and officers followed the suspect vehicle into an apartment complex off the 2600 block of Southland Boulevard. Police state that the suspect was able to turn around in the parking lot before they collided with a pursuing patrol unit.

After taking the suspect into custody, they were identified as Crystal Robles. Robles, 36 was taken into custody for reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle. A 35-year-old passenger of Robles’ vehicle was detained but was released at the end of the initial investigation.

Robles and the passenger were not injured while an SAPD sergeant suffered minor injuries associated with the crash and was treated and released at Concho Valley ER.

Robles was booked in the Tom Green County Detention Center early Monday morning.

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: October 20, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Sees Body Cam Footage from Deadly Gruesome San Angelo Crash

SAN ANGELO – The jury trial of Antonio Gonzales for a crash that killed three teenagers in San Angelo began on Monday. Gonzales is charged with three counts of manslaughter as well as three counts of evading arrest that caused death for a crash that occurred on Mar. 19, 2021. Gonzales is accused of running from police before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of W. Avenue N and S. Bryant. Gonzales was 17 at the time. Others in the crash included a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, and a 12-year-old male.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Attorneys Rest in Gruesome Gonzales Vehicular Manslaughter Trial

SAN ANGELO – Day three of the Antonio Gonzales vehicular manslaughter jury trial resumed Wednesday morning with witness testimony from the forensic examiner who performed the autopsy on the three teens killed in the fatal crash. As we previously reported, Gonzales is of trial for his role in a car crash in Mar. 2021 that killed a 17-year-old, 16-year-old, and a 12-year-old. During the third day of the trial, the forensic examiner who performed the autopsy told the jury how each of the children died. The most impactful exhibits shown were from 12-year-old Fabien Sanchez. During the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

Kinesis Sculpture Hit by Vandals

Joaquin Gasgonia Palencia’s Kinesis sculpture was vandalized with white latex paint in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 10, due to a “random act,” according to the Angelo State University Police Department. The University Police crime log states that the act occurred at the Ben Kelly Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE!| Yellowstone Actor to Buy Local Coffee Business!

Today on LIVE!, Cade Simmons of Carpet Tech drops by and talks about their expanded business to San Angelo. Also, Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser's investment group has bought Longhorn Coffee in San Angelo, Day 3 of the Gonzalez Trial has taken place, a semi-truck crashed into a light pole in San Angelo, the San Angelo VA Clinic will be renamed after Charles and Joanne Powell, and the Wall Hawks will look to stay perfect in District against San Angelo TLCA.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company

SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

