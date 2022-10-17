ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation awards 20 grants across the district

On Oct. 19, the Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation awarded 20 grants to 17 campuses and departments across the district. (Courtesy Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation) Due to state-level funding continuing to decrease, the Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation delivered 20 different grants totaling $9,650 to 17 campuses and departments...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills

From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin FC and Q2 to give $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Last year’s recipients included Urban Roots, a local farm-based youth leadership organization empowering youth for more than 10 years. (Courtesy Q2) The Austin FC and Q2 are getting ready to give out $150,000 to three local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which launched in 2021. Applications to apply for the grant are open until Oct. 25.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD to become first school district in Texas to convert all buses to electric

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (right) joins Capital Metro and Austin ISD officials at a press conference about the electric school bus initiative Oct. 17. (Courtesy Austin ISD) Austin ISD officials announced plans Oct. 17 to convert all of the district's diesel buses to electric by 2035, making AISD the first school district in Texas to commit to such a feat.
AUSTIN, TX
