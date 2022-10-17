Read full article on original website
Learn about the Georgetown neighborhood of North Lake
A home for sale for $649,000 in the North Lake neighborhood at 111 Wichita Trail is now under contract. Nestled in west Georgetown off Williams Drive, the North Lake neighborhood offers a country feel while still being close to the city. With about 375 homes, the neighborhood has oversized lots,...
Eden Medical Spa brings relaxing facial, cosmetic treatments to Northwest Austin
Eden Medical Spa opened near Lakeline Mall on Sept. 6, offering a range of facial treatments and cosmetic services. (Courtesy Unsplash) Eden Medical Spa opened in the Shops at Walden Park near Lakeline Mall on Sept. 6. Located at 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive, Ste. 100, Austin, the medical spa provides...
Lake Travis Education Foundation Turkey Trot brings families together for sixth year
The event drew its biggest crowd yet in 2021 with nearly 2,000 runners. (Courtesy Lake Travis Education Foundation) After working with members of the community, Gary Wolff helped launch Lake Travis Education Foundation’s Turkey Trot in 2016 as the race director to help build a lasting tradition for others.
Learn about the Leander neighborhood The Fairways at Crystal Falls
The Fairways at Crystal Falls is a gated section of the larger Crystal Falls community. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Located off Crystal Falls Parkway west of Lakeline Boulevard, this gated section of the Crystal Falls community is hilly offering both canyon and golf course views. Many of the homes are custom-built.
10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Downtown Georgetown businesses to participate in Imagine a Day Without Water
Imagine a Day Without Water is an annual, national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential to all communities. (Courtesy Imagine a Day Without Water) Several downtown Georgetown businesses will participate in Imagine a Day Without Water on Oct. 20. Georgetown residents and visitors...
Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation awards 20 grants across the district
On Oct. 19, the Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation awarded 20 grants to 17 campuses and departments across the district. (Courtesy Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation) Due to state-level funding continuing to decrease, the Leander ISD Educational Excellence Foundation delivered 20 different grants totaling $9,650 to 17 campuses and departments...
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
New Braunfels ISD purchases small buses, retrofits AC units for existing fleet
Air conditioning systems will be retrofit on eight district buses. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The New Braunfels ISD board of trustees on Oct. 10 approved $344,900 for the purchase of new vehicles and the renovation of existing buses for the NBISD fleet. According to NBISD staff, the cost of each new...
Austin FC and Q2 to give $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits
Last year’s recipients included Urban Roots, a local farm-based youth leadership organization empowering youth for more than 10 years. (Courtesy Q2) The Austin FC and Q2 are getting ready to give out $150,000 to three local nonprofits dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Central Texas through their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which launched in 2021. Applications to apply for the grant are open until Oct. 25.
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
SusieCakes to host grand opening celebration Oct. 22 in Westlake
A new SusieCakes location opened in the West Woods Shopping Center on Oct. 8 (Courtesy SusieCakes) SusieCakes, an all-American, homestyle bakery, opened in Westlake at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center Oct. 8. The bakery will have its grand opening celebration on Oct. 22.
Here is what Southwest Austin, Dripping Springs residents need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24
Early voting will begin Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on the ballot,...
Google Fiber planning Round Rock expansion pending council action
If approved, Round Rock would join the ranks of Austin and San Antonio as one of three cities in Texas included in the high-speed internet provider's service area. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Round Rock residents may have another option for internet service in the near future. Round Rock City Council will...
The Grove offers unique drinks, fine dining to Westlake and beyond
Seared salmon is also sold at The Grove. (Courtesy Beth Lasita) Before Beth Lasita founded The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen in Westlake, she owned a construction company that built restaurants. In 1997 she started building her house and decided the area needed a neighborhood spot with nice wine selections and good food.
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
Austin ISD to become first school district in Texas to convert all buses to electric
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (right) joins Capital Metro and Austin ISD officials at a press conference about the electric school bus initiative Oct. 17. (Courtesy Austin ISD) Austin ISD officials announced plans Oct. 17 to convert all of the district's diesel buses to electric by 2035, making AISD the first school district in Texas to commit to such a feat.
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Courtesy Magpie Blossom Boutique) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in...
Shop Small Society to launch holiday shopping passport to support area businesses Oct. 25
A coalition of Williamson and Bell County business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping passport on Oct. 25 to encourage support of locally owned businesses. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A coalition of Williamson and Bell county business owners, the Shop Small Society will launch a holiday shopping...
Williamson County issues another burn ban, effective Oct. 18
An outdoor burn ban is in effect for 90 days in unincorporated areas of Williamson County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Williamson County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban Oct. 18 due to severe drought conditions, above average heat, low humidity, low fuel moistures and high winds, creating dangerous wildfire conditions, according to a release.
