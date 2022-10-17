Read full article on original website
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022
Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum says McDonald’s chicken burger was so 'appalling' her partner spat it out after one bite
A young mum slated her local McDonald’s branch after claiming they sold her an "absolutely appalling" chicken burger. Amara Keseru said the Chicken Legend was so bad her partner spat it out after just one bite. As reported by WalesOnline, the 18-year-old went to the McDonald’s restaurant in Parc...
Allrecipes.com
Homemade Smash Burgers
Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Set a cast iron flat-top griddle or large cast iron skillet onto the grill and preheat until smoking. Spread butter on the inside of the buns and toast on the flat-top until lightly browned. Set aside. Form meat...
Taco Bell Menu Bringing Back Another Fan Favorite
No election result will make everybody happy but democracy must be respected even when it comes to fast food menus. More and more, fast-food companies are taking the democratic route and listening to fan opinions on what temporary promotions should be made permanent or which discontinued items should be brought back.
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants
One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries, introduces new menu item
On Wednesday, the Mexican fast food chain said in an email that it was relaunching the Nacho Fries, but with a twist
McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
WAPT
McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pails return to locations nationwide
McDonald's is going back to its tried and true way to celebrate Halloween. The fast-food giant earlier this month announced on social media that Halloween Happy Meal pails will return to restaurants. McDonald's first introduced the pail set featuring McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin back in 1986. The company said the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Pizza Hut relaunches 'fan favourite' mac 'n' cheese stuffed crust pizza including secret menu items
Hybrid food mash-ups have gifted hungry souls with the likes of cruffins, cronuts and doughnut cheeseburgers. Now Pizza Hut is stepping back up to the plate with a nostalgic mash-up of foods that deserve their own food group - mac 'n' cheese and pizza. The restaurant chain is launching three...
disneyfoodblog.com
Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken Wraps?! Say No More, KFC.
We love all things food here at DFB — it’s kind of our thing after all. Sure, we’re experts when it comes to Disney food, but sometimes even a non-Disney snack comes along that we think deserves to join the conversation. We recently shared our review of the new Adult Happy Meal from McDonald’s, and we can’t wait for the Halloween Happy Meal Buckets to come back soon either. But now, it’s time to find out what a different fast food joint is serving up — let’s see what the Colonel is cookin’ at KFC!
Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu
Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
Thrillist
Arby's Is Launching a Bourbon That Is Smoked Like Its Meats
"We have the meats" has become one of the best-known slogans in fast food. "We have the booze" is slowly becoming apt for Arby’s, as well. Somehow, the rost beef-slinging sitcom punchline (some strongly disagree with that status) issued a successful curly fries-infused vodka last year. It is not done, though.
Elite Daily
Where To Buy Arby’s Smoked Bourbon Inspired By Smoky Meat Sandwiches
Everyone knows Arby’s has the meats, but for a limited time, the brand has the booze, too. Arby’s Smoked Bourbon launched on Oct. 19, and it’s smoked with the same flavors as company uses for its meats to create a whiskey sip that’s sure to remind you of your favorite Arby’s bite. The drink won’t be available to purchase in stores, though, but it’s not too hard to snap up — you’ll just have to be fast. If you’re over 21, here’s what you need to know about where to buy Arby’s Smoked Bourbon for a flavorful sip inspired by smoky meat sandwiches.
otakuusamagazine.com
Burger King Japan Gets 3 Peanut Butter Burgers for SPY x FAMILY’s Anya
In SPY x FAMILY, adoptive dad Loid Forger learns pretty early on that keeping his “daughter” Anya happy can be as easy as making sure she has peanuts to eat. Anya’s infamous love of peanuts is inspiring some new, limited-time burgers from Burger King Japan. The company is wagering that their customers love peanuts as much as Anya. Or that they love Anya enough to buy burgers with a peanut flair.
