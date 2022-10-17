ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
Allrecipes.com

Homemade Smash Burgers

Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Set a cast iron flat-top griddle or large cast iron skillet onto the grill and preheat until smoking. Spread butter on the inside of the buns and toast on the flat-top until lightly browned. Set aside. Form meat...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Bringing Back Another Fan Favorite

No election result will make everybody happy but democracy must be respected even when it comes to fast food menus. More and more, fast-food companies are taking the democratic route and listening to fan opinions on what temporary promotions should be made permanent or which discontinued items should be brought back.
TheStreet

Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants

One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
People

The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
WAPT

McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pails return to locations nationwide

McDonald's is going back to its tried and true way to celebrate Halloween. The fast-food giant earlier this month announced on social media that Halloween Happy Meal pails will return to restaurants. McDonald's first introduced the pail set featuring McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin back in 1986. The company said the...
disneyfoodblog.com

Mac & Cheese Fried Chicken Wraps?! Say No More, KFC.

We love all things food here at DFB — it’s kind of our thing after all. Sure, we’re experts when it comes to Disney food, but sometimes even a non-Disney snack comes along that we think deserves to join the conversation. We recently shared our review of the new Adult Happy Meal from McDonald’s, and we can’t wait for the Halloween Happy Meal Buckets to come back soon either. But now, it’s time to find out what a different fast food joint is serving up — let’s see what the Colonel is cookin’ at KFC!
ATLANTA, GA
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds Two Unique (and Cheesy) New Tacos to its Menu

Comfort food means different things to different people. It could be something your mom made, a traditional food from wherever you may be from, or a dish that brings out memories in you that simply make that meal special. For some, that's a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup while...
Thrillist

Arby's Is Launching a Bourbon That Is Smoked Like Its Meats

"We have the meats" has become one of the best-known slogans in fast food. "We have the booze" is slowly becoming apt for Arby’s, as well. Somehow, the rost beef-slinging sitcom punchline (some strongly disagree with that status) issued a successful curly fries-infused vodka last year. It is not done, though.
FLORIDA STATE
Elite Daily

Where To Buy Arby’s Smoked Bourbon Inspired By Smoky Meat Sandwiches

Everyone knows Arby’s has the meats, but for a limited time, the brand has the booze, too. Arby’s Smoked Bourbon launched on Oct. 19, and it’s smoked with the same flavors as company uses for its meats to create a whiskey sip that’s sure to remind you of your favorite Arby’s bite. The drink won’t be available to purchase in stores, though, but it’s not too hard to snap up — you’ll just have to be fast. If you’re over 21, here’s what you need to know about where to buy Arby’s Smoked Bourbon for a flavorful sip inspired by smoky meat sandwiches.
TEXAS STATE
otakuusamagazine.com

Burger King Japan Gets 3 Peanut Butter Burgers for SPY x FAMILY’s Anya

In SPY x FAMILY, adoptive dad Loid Forger learns pretty early on that keeping his “daughter” Anya happy can be as easy as making sure she has peanuts to eat. Anya’s infamous love of peanuts is inspiring some new, limited-time burgers from Burger King Japan. The company is wagering that their customers love peanuts as much as Anya. Or that they love Anya enough to buy burgers with a peanut flair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy