15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Fair boasts post-COVID bounce back

After 12 packed days, the Big Fresno Fair wrapped up a successful 139th year on Sunday. It was the first under the sole stewardship of new CEO Lauri King, who served as the co-CEO for last year’s event as the fair bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Notorious Pedophile on Trial for Kidnapping Fresno Girl Dies

A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old Fresno girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘No current threat’ to 3 Fresno schools, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that there is “no current threat” to the safety of Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools after confirming receipt of a message suggesting the Fresno Unified schools were being targeted. Fresno Police say they are aware of the threat made toward […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Newsom Offers $50K Rewards in Fresno, Bakersfield Cold Cases

Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering $50,000 rewards for information that will help detectives in Fresno and Bakersfield solve two cold case homicides. Newsom’s office announced the rewards in a news release on Wednesday. In Fresno, Kyrin Wright, 19 was fatally shot outside of his apartment complex in May of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Life is drab, get a lab! from The Lab Rescue of Fresno

The Labrador Retriever has been the most popular dog in America since 1991 and for good reason. They’re loyal, eager to please and great family dogs and it’s why the Lab Rescue of Fresno is on a mission to foster and adopt out as many labs as they can.
