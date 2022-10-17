Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Shooting across from Edison High school sends man to hospital
Officers were called to an apartment complex at California and Tulare Avenues, right across from Edison High School, just before 4.a.m Thursday morning.
KMPH.com
15-year-old teen reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 15-year-old teen has been missing for over a week now from Fresno. Jasmin Hernandez was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10 at Fresno Community Hospital. Family members say, Jasmin attends Edison High School but has not attended and her cell phone remains off along with her social media accounts.
Police arrest, identify suspect accused of central Fresno shooting after family argument
It happened after midnight Wednesday inside a home on Harvey and Bond Avenues. Police say it began with an argument among family members.
Vigil held for Rashad Al-Hakim outside Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil was held for the 15-year-old Hoover High School student who passed away after being hit by a car in front of the school nearly two weeks ago. Dozens of family and friends gathered out front of the school, remembering Rashad Al-Hakim. His mother, Ragina Bell, was overwhelmed by […]
sjvsun.com
Fresno Fair boasts post-COVID bounce back
After 12 packed days, the Big Fresno Fair wrapped up a successful 139th year on Sunday. It was the first under the sole stewardship of new CEO Lauri King, who served as the co-CEO for last year’s event as the fair bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the...
GV Wire
Notorious Pedophile on Trial for Kidnapping Fresno Girl Dies
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old Fresno girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he...
$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
‘No current threat’ to 3 Fresno schools, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced on social media Monday morning that there is “no current threat” to the safety of Edison, Fresno, and Bullard High Schools after confirming receipt of a message suggesting the Fresno Unified schools were being targeted. Fresno Police say they are aware of the threat made toward […]
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at several Central California high schools.
Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.
Man in custody after DUI hit and run crash in west central Fresno
A man is in custody after a hit and run crash into a power pole in west central Fresno.
GV Wire
Newsom Offers $50K Rewards in Fresno, Bakersfield Cold Cases
Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering $50,000 rewards for information that will help detectives in Fresno and Bakersfield solve two cold case homicides. Newsom’s office announced the rewards in a news release on Wednesday. In Fresno, Kyrin Wright, 19 was fatally shot outside of his apartment complex in May of...
Police investigating assault in central Fresno as hate crime
Officers say the victim and his boyfriend were walking in the Tower District when they were confronted by another person.
Woman hospitalized after being shot by Fresno County homeowner
Deputies say a person inside the home woke up to someone at his door, he got scared and fired a gunshot through the door.
Why fighter jets are night-flying over Fresno this month
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sounds of freedom will be heard roaring over the skies of Fresno this week by means of the 144ᵗʰ Air National Guard’s F-15C jets. The 144ᵗʰ Fighter Wing has announced that their pilots will be conducting their first round of night flights out of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport this […]
Man called one of the worst child predators and accused of kidnapping Fresno girl dies
A Fresno County Sheriff's official once called Nathan Larson one of the worst child sexual predators the county had ever seen. Now, the man has died.
Woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash in Visalia
The crash happened Wednesday night before 9 p.m. on Mooney Boulevard and Tulare Avenue in Visalia. Police say the victim was crossing Mooney when she was hit.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
Life is drab, get a lab! from The Lab Rescue of Fresno
The Labrador Retriever has been the most popular dog in America since 1991 and for good reason. They’re loyal, eager to please and great family dogs and it’s why the Lab Rescue of Fresno is on a mission to foster and adopt out as many labs as they can.
Comments / 0