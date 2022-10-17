Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
Treasure Island firefighter saves a life in rescue mission in SWFL
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A Treasure Island firefighter was awarded the department's highest honor. Travis DeBerry received the Medal of Valor for his heroic actions in Southwest Florida. DeBerry headed south right after Hurricane Ian hit to help with rescue efforts. He was one of several Treasure Island firefighters...
Mysuncoast.com
Kids injured while riding bikes get wonderful surprise from North Port PD
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police provided a happy update to a story that had a community very concerned. Earlier this month, following Hurricane Ian, two students were riding their bikes on Nimbus Drive. Sarasota County Schools were out due to the storm. Officers say a driver struck the two kids who were then transported to the hospital.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
WINKNEWS.com
Peace River Elementary opening up its doors to help parents, students
Many schools are reopening across Southwest Florida, while others are cleaning up the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Peace River Elementary School is opening up its doors early to help parents. Social Worker Kelly Howarth is there to help the children navigate the disaster. It isn’t what Howarth’s days...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
usf.edu
Charlotte County faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The long road to recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Three weeks after the storm hit, power's on, most schools are back, and parks are reopening. But getting the internet and cell phone service fully restored has been a challenge, and 70 residents continue to live in an emergency shelter.
Information wanted on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier murder; $5K reward offered
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was gunned down last week at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, but so far authorities haven't found the person or people responsible. Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve this case, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. On...
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman turns downed trees into fall decor
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is using her crafty side to help our friends and neighbors in need. Donna Kmetz is selling her Hurricane Ian Pumpkin Stumps and donating funds to relief efforts. Kmetz is making the most out of a recent surplus of wood -- all from...
WINKNEWS.com
City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Red tide detected at several Sarasota County beaches
Sarasota health officials warned the public Wednesday of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.
3 still missing, 61 dead in Lee County after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Deputies in Lee County are still looking for victims of Hurricane Ian nearly three weeks after it made landfall in Florida
usf.edu
Ian savages trailer park hit by a tornado in January and leaves unexpected freedom for one resident
On any given day before Hurricane Ian neighbors parked their golf carts in front of Douglas Loria’s trailer at the Tropicana 55-plus mobile home community. The days were often sunny. The breeze often light. The conversations would go on and on. “It’s a wonderful community if you like talking...
Schools in North Port reopen this week following Hurricane Ian Damage
Most schools are reopening in North Port on Monday following Hurricane Ian. All schools in Sarasota County sustained varying amounts of damage.
amisun.com
Bayfest delivers the party by the pier
ANNA MARIA – In its second year since returning after a hiatus due to COVID-19, the 21st Bayfest celebration last Saturday offered something for the entire family. A substantial portion of Pine Avenue in Anna Maria was closed for most of the day to make room for vendors offering a little bit of everything. This family-friendly event has been a perennial favorite for both locals and visitors for two decades, and 2022 delivered on the promise of fun.
