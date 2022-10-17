ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Kids injured while riding bikes get wonderful surprise from North Port PD

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police provided a happy update to a story that had a community very concerned. Earlier this month, following Hurricane Ian, two students were riding their bikes on Nimbus Drive. Sarasota County Schools were out due to the storm. Officers say a driver struck the two kids who were then transported to the hospital.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Peace River Elementary opening up its doors to help parents, students

Many schools are reopening across Southwest Florida, while others are cleaning up the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Peace River Elementary School is opening up its doors early to help parents. Social Worker Kelly Howarth is there to help the children navigate the disaster. It isn’t what Howarth’s days...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Housing Authority opens Lofts on Lemon affordable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -- The Sarasota Housing Authority has finally opened the doors to the brand new Lofts on Lemon apartment building. The Lofts on Lemon is a 128-unit apartment building located near 9th St. and Lemon Ave. in Sarasota. 52 of the 128 units were set aside for the...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman turns downed trees into fall decor

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is using her crafty side to help our friends and neighbors in need. Donna Kmetz is selling her Hurricane Ian Pumpkin Stumps and donating funds to relief efforts. Kmetz is making the most out of a recent surplus of wood -- all from...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: What they found out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
NORTH PORT, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
amisun.com

Bayfest delivers the party by the pier

ANNA MARIA – In its second year since returning after a hiatus due to COVID-19, the 21st Bayfest celebration last Saturday offered something for the entire family. A substantial portion of Pine Avenue in Anna Maria was closed for most of the day to make room for vendors offering a little bit of everything. This family-friendly event has been a perennial favorite for both locals and visitors for two decades, and 2022 delivered on the promise of fun.
ANNA MARIA, FL
