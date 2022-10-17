Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Trust fund to spur affordable housing development could be coming to Monadnock Region
A group of Monadnock Region activists and officials have banded together and are working on a proposal to create a housing development trust fund to help combat the crippling scarcity of affordable housing in the Granite State. The research team, comprising representatives of local housing authorities, elected officials, people who...
manchesterinklink.com
Panel discusses importance of older New Hampshire mid-term voters
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Wednesday, AARP NH and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College hosted a panel discussion looking at the importance of older New Hampshire voters in next month’s mid-term election. Moderated by AARP NH State Director Christina FitzPatrick, the discussion focused on...
businessnhmagazine.com
NH Employers Need Help
There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
WCAX
Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire
Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
A 71% Increase in Fuel Oil: Why New Englanders Haven’t Turned Their Heat on Yet
It's one thing being a hearty New Englander and waiting til November to turn on the heat, but it's a whole other thing when you look at the cost of fuel. Let's talk about heating costs, because it's a hot topic around the office and at home right now. Heating...
For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk
As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
WMUR.com
It’s a crime to remove, deface or destroy political signs, New Hampshire officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, the New Hampshire attorney general's office is reminding people of the rules for political signs. Removing, defacing or destroying political ads is a crime, officials said. Violators can be fined up to $1,000. Also, ads cannot...
WCVB
Paddle along Great Bay, grab a bite at Gilley's Diner and take in the historic sites along The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed saltwater marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. Portsmouth’s...
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
WCAX
Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire
LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire got some help courting independent voters on the campaign trail on Monday. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Monday in Laconia, he was joined by former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard....
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire
There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
WCVB
Sen. Warren asks FTC to block purchase of Shaw's, Star Market parent company
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants the federal government to prevent a blockbuster merger that would create a company with 4,996 supermarkets across the country and change the ownership of 76 grocery stores in Massachusetts. Idaho-based Albertsons, whose chains include Shaw's and Star Market, agreed to be purchased...
Government Technology
New Hampshire DOT Uses GPS Data to Rethink Speed Limits
(TNS) — As the state traffic engineer, William Lambert hears a lot of complaints about speed limits — calls from state residents, town officials and lawmakers. Most people want Lambert to lower the limit near their home or business. But that's not always the safest route, Lambert said....
Colchester Sun
Button Up for winter with these weatherization tips from Efficiency Vermont
With heating fuel prices at their highest level in years and winter just around the corner, Button Up Vermont is getting the word out: The best time to weatherize your home is right now. The annual Button Up Vermont campaign, supported by a partnership of energy services providers and clean...
