laconiadailysun.com

Trust fund to spur affordable housing development could be coming to Monadnock Region

A group of Monadnock Region activists and officials have banded together and are working on a proposal to create a housing development trust fund to help combat the crippling scarcity of affordable housing in the Granite State. The research team, comprising representatives of local housing authorities, elected officials, people who...
manchesterinklink.com

Panel discusses importance of older New Hampshire mid-term voters

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Wednesday, AARP NH and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College hosted a panel discussion looking at the importance of older New Hampshire voters in next month’s mid-term election. Moderated by AARP NH State Director Christina FitzPatrick, the discussion focused on...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
businessnhmagazine.com

NH Employers Need Help

There’s certain to be significant change in Concord when voters head to the polls in November as a third of the Senate alone is not seeking re-election. For those who do make it to the legislature, the business community has a lengthy list of concerns. The Business & Industry...
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Lawmaker pushing to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire

Brattleboro hires consulting firm to evaluate EMS coverage. Copley Hospital expansion aimed at improving services, wait times. An expansion at Copley Hospital in Morrisville is aimed at improving surgical services and reducing wait times. Beta plans web of charging stations across eastern US to power its electric planes. Updated: 5...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk

As the chief officer for integrated health services and the director of community-integrated health and well-being at Amoskeag Health, we are writing today about a critically important program that is in jeopardy of being discontinued without reauthorization by New Hampshire’s Executive Council. We would like to take the opportunity to inform the public of what […] The post For first time in a decade, access to a critical program for youth is at risk appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

The Most Common Last Names in New Hampshire – Is One Yours?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. In Central Massachusetts, where I grew up, the most common last names were of Irish descent, with Leary, Sullivan and O'Hara leading the charge! I've never met anyone who I wasn't related to with the same last name as me, "Lew". I heard that our last name was "Lev", but it got changed to "Lew" when my grandfather came to America from Poland in the early 1900s. Aren't last names so fascinating?
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

One time, I was watching moose sighting videos online, and telling coworkers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live would be jaw-dropping, and clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire Fish and...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Gabbard tries to help Bolduc sway independent voters in New Hampshire

LACONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - The Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire got some help courting independent voters on the campaign trail on Monday. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Monday in Laconia, he was joined by former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard....
HAWAII STATE
WMUR.com

Sullivan man sets new channel catfish record in New Hampshire

There is a new state record for the biggest channel catfish caught in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game confirmed the catch that measures 31.9 inches long and weighs 15 pounds 12.8 ounces. Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan, caught the catfish on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River in...
SULLIVAN, NH
Government Technology

New Hampshire DOT Uses GPS Data to Rethink Speed Limits

(TNS) — As the state traffic engineer, William Lambert hears a lot of complaints about speed limits — calls from state residents, town officials and lawmakers. Most people want Lambert to lower the limit near their home or business. But that's not always the safest route, Lambert said....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

