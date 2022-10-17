Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
grid.news
‘Depose the traitorous despot’: How China’s ‘Bridge Man’ unleashed a global protest against Xi Jinping
Wang Miao quickly pinned a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping onto a bulletin board at the university she attends in New York. It was the Chinese freshman’s first act of protest, and the poster carried a clear message: “Dictator Out.” “I was nervous,” Wang said. Through the classroom door, she had to keep an eye on her friend, someone she referred to as a “little pink” — a young supporter of China’s Communist Party — who had lingered to ask the teacher questions after class. Even at the university, some 7,000 miles from Beijing, Wang worried that her friend might report her.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Republicans who question U.S. aid to Ukraine may soon have the power to end it
Some Republicans questioning the continued level of assistance to Ukraine may soon be in position to do something about it.
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
Survey finds pro-China sentiment has collapsed in many nations while positive opinion of US has rebounded
Russia-Ukraine war live: G7 condemns Russian ‘kidnapping’ of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant leaders
G7 leaders ‘urge Russia to immediately return full control’ of nuclear facility to Ukraine, in a statement released on Saturday
grid.news
Iran at a crossroads: How the revolt went from one woman’s death to threatening the regime
It started with the arrest of one young woman for not wearing the hijab, or headscarf; days later, the woman, Mahsa Amini, 22, was dead. Iranian officials said they regretted her death and blamed a heart problem. Few people believed that — certainly not Amini’s family or the thousands of Iranians who took the streets to protest her death.
grid.news
Is the NFT boom over? What CNN dropping out says about the future of the Web3 product.
Evidence is mounting that the internet’s NFT gold rush is over. As recently as this summer, these digital files — properly known as non-fungible tokens — were trading for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Collectors eagerly snapped up NFT versions of everything from cat memes and the cartoon monkeys of the Bored Ape Yacht Club to serious artwork, all preserved on the same blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrency. That changed this summer: From May to July, the average NFT sale price dropped from $3,894 to $293.
grid.news
After Liz Truss’ resignation, what next for the UK? For one thing, a potential return of Boris Johnson.
The news: Whatever else might be said about the tumultuous reign of Liz Truss as Britain’s prime minister, it was certainly record-breaking: Her resignation on Thursday, a mere 45 days after she took office, makes hers the shortest-ever tenure of a British prime minister; the day before, her interior minister resigned after serving in that position for the briefest span in almost two centuries, and the week before, there was the dramatic exit of her finance minister, whose 38-day stint is rivaled (in terms of brevity) in modern times only by a predecessor who died a month after taking office.
grid.news
After the worst of the covid pandemic, many countries’ life expectancies kept falling — including the U.S.
Countries are not recovering from the damage covid-19 did to their populations’ life expectancy — including the U.S., which saw its life expectancy continue to decline in 2021 — according to study published Monday. The study analyzed life expectancy “deficits” — the gap between a country’s actual...
grid.news
World in Photos: Ebola outbreak in Uganda — racing to contain the spread
It’s a disease that evokes fear and even terror. Ebola may be far less contagious than, say, covid-19, but its effects — which mimic hemorrhagic fever — are horrific and often deadly without treatment. This collection of photos is from Uganda, where the World Health Organization says an Ebola outbreak is “rapidly evolving,” one month after the first cases were found in a small farming community. Since then, the disease has infected 64 people and killed at least 24 in the East African nation. Officials in Uganda caution that others likely died of Ebola before the outbreak was confirmed.
