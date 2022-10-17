ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Homeless veteran breaks down near Old Saybrook on mission to visit lower 48 states

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDqQO_0icl3X0b00

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Robin Sears’ truck broke down near State Police Troop F in Old Saybrook on his way to visit all of the lower 48 states — but he didn’t have to wait long for help.

Sears, who does not have housing, said he’s on a mission to spread awareness about other homeless veterans.

“God told me to go on a quest to raise awareness about homeless vets, since I am one,” he said.

A trooper stepped in to help and gave Sears a place to stay. Word then spread about his mission on Facebook, and others came to help.

Monday, IBB’s Auto Service put a salvaged motor into his truck to get him back on the road.

People have signed Sears’ truck along the way.

“This country is filled with homeless veterans, and anything people can do would be so much appreciated,” said Pam Sutherland, of Old Lyme.

Project in Eastern Conn. to help homeless veterans one tiny home at a time

While Sears has set out to visit the rest of the New England states, he said that he may one day make Old Saybrook his permanent home.

