Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Sporting News
What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season
A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Sporting News
Why did Blake Griffin change his jersey number to 91? How Celtics forward is paying tribute to an NBA legend
Not only will Blake Griffin be wearing a new uniform this season, but he'll also be sporting a new number. Shortly after it was revealed that the Celtics would start the 2022-23 season without defensive ace Robert Williams III, news broke that Boston was signing Griffin to a one-year contract.
Former Thunder Players Shine Across League on Opening Night
A handful of former Oklahoma City team members left their mark on the NBA on opening night with impressive performances.
Sporting News
How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA opening night Joel Embiid vs. Jayson Tatum showdown
The Celtics are hoping that they can put a turbulent offseason in the rearview mirror as they kick off their 2022-23 season. Boston made a couple of big moves this past summer, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to improve its depth. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they quickly lost Gallinari to a torn left ACL, then learned Robert Williams III would have to undergo surgery on his left knee.
NBA Delivers Most-Watched Opening Night In Five Years
The NBA’s new 2022-23 season is off to a strong TV start, with the league posting its most-watched Opening Night in five years. Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT averaged 3.3 million viewers for its Opening Night doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics and the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s up 17% from Opening Night last season.
Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: How to watch the 2022 NBA season opener game tonight
The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns play on Wednesday night in the first game of the NBA season for both teams. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Who wins?:Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns...
NBC Sports
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics
There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
NBC New York
Why Pickleball Has Tom Brady and LeBron James Investing
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with over 4.8 million people playing the game. However, its rapid growth has caused some growing pains, stemming from competing professional leagues, managing hundreds of tournaments, a lack of courts to meet demand and channeling the flood of investments. By 2030, pickleball is...
theScore
NBA futures best bets: Value in Clippers to win title
The NBA season is finally here, which means we can begin to analyze actual games rather than merely hypothesize. That said, finding value in playoff-based future bets is a fun last hurrah before the business begins. Here, we dissect our best bets to make or miss the playoffs, win each...
Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are entering the 2022-23 NBA season in a similar boat. Both teams are looking to climb back into the postseason picture in the Western Conference after a down 2021-22 season. Alas, there is one major difference between the two franchises. Portland bottomed out...
NBC New York
Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide
One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
