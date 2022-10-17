ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

What channel are NBA games on today? Times, opening night schedule for 2022-23 season

A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
ORLANDO, FL
Sporting News

How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA opening night Joel Embiid vs. Jayson Tatum showdown

The Celtics are hoping that they can put a turbulent offseason in the rearview mirror as they kick off their 2022-23 season. Boston made a couple of big moves this past summer, acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to improve its depth. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they quickly lost Gallinari to a torn left ACL, then learned Robert Williams III would have to undergo surgery on his left knee.
BOSTON, MA
Front Office Sports

NBA Delivers Most-Watched Opening Night In Five Years

The NBA’s new 2022-23 season is off to a strong TV start, with the league posting its most-watched Opening Night in five years. Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT averaged 3.3 million viewers for its Opening Night doubleheader featuring the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics and the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s up 17% from Opening Night last season.
CBS New York

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics

There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
BOSTON, MA
NBC New York

Why Pickleball Has Tom Brady and LeBron James Investing

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with over 4.8 million people playing the game. However, its rapid growth has caused some growing pains, stemming from competing professional leagues, managing hundreds of tournaments, a lack of courts to meet demand and channeling the flood of investments. By 2030, pickleball is...
theScore

NBA futures best bets: Value in Clippers to win title

The NBA season is finally here, which means we can begin to analyze actual games rather than merely hypothesize. That said, finding value in playoff-based future bets is a fun last hurrah before the business begins. Here, we dissect our best bets to make or miss the playoffs, win each...
NBC New York

Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide

One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy