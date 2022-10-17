ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kensington, MN

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
TODD COUNTY, MN
Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital

AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital. Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm. Officials say a Ford F-150 driven...
AVON, MN
UPDATE: Two injured in crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning

(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle head-on crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning. It was reported at 6:36 a.m. on County Road 23 at 45th Street Southeast. Upon arriving, deputies found that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 35 year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west bound on County Road 23 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by 29 year old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi.
WILLMAR, MN
Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph

(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
AVON, MN
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
WILLMAR, MN
