WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
wfxg.com
Carjacking, chase, ends with vehicle crash and arrest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A carjacking turned chase ended in a crash and arrest in Augusta Wednesday night. Around 9:44PM, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that a woman was pulled out of her car on the 2100 block of Ellis Street, while in her driveway. While taking the report, deputies say they observed the victim's vehicle drive by them.
WRDW-TV
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, and other drugs in a narcotics raid on Oct. 4. The subjects were charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, theft, cruelty to children, and obstruction. According to the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
WRDW-TV
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle fire at old mill on Trestle Pass in Aiken County
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatchers and fire department responded to a call in reference to a structure fire Thursday. According to authorities, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. informing them an old mill on Trestle Pass at Augusta Road was on fire. Dispatch states there are no...
1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
wfxg.com
Sheriff's office investigating reported shooting at Burke Recreation Complex
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating what's believed to be a shooting that happened Monday night at the Burke Recreation Complex. According to the incident report, a deputy was patrolling near the complex at around 8:14 p.m. Monday night when they heard what they believed to be a single gunshot in the area. A Sardis police officer working a special duty told the deputy she also heard the shot. Driving around the back of the complex, near the basketball court, the deputy saw between ten and fifteen juveniles running away from the scene.
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Washington Road shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Washington Road late Monday night. According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:34 P.M in reference to shots fired near the 3000 block of Washington Road. Upon arrival, deputies located Reginald Johnson, 32 of...
WRDW-TV
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
wgac.com
Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
Neighbors and commissioners clash over apartment complex security platform
It's no longer in use, but some neighbors say a security platform at Fox Trace Apartments needs to be.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Wheeless Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews battled a house fire Wednesday on Wheeless Road in Augusta. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:48 a.m. It is unknown whether there were reports of injuries at this time.
WRDW-TV
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the drowning death of a 2-year-old this week. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to the Augusta University Medical Center. He was sent there after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday.
wgac.com
Richmond County Deputy Named in Deadly Tasing Incident
More information has been released about a local man who died shortly after being tased by a Richmond County Deputy early Sunday morning. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were trying to get 45-year-old Christopher Blount into custody at a home in the 3400 block of Kensington Drive around 12:30 a.m. Corporal Tommy Gunn reportedly used a stun gun to get Blount under control, whom deputies described as combative.
wgac.com
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
WRDW-TV
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl not seen in a week
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Azure Marie Akon Alverson was last seen October 11 on Dean Bridge Road in Richmond County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends need the public’s help to find a missing woman. Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56, was last seen on Sept. 26. Her friends describe her as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Rabun-Kirkland has green eyes and brown hair. It is...
