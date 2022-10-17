BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating what's believed to be a shooting that happened Monday night at the Burke Recreation Complex. According to the incident report, a deputy was patrolling near the complex at around 8:14 p.m. Monday night when they heard what they believed to be a single gunshot in the area. A Sardis police officer working a special duty told the deputy she also heard the shot. Driving around the back of the complex, near the basketball court, the deputy saw between ten and fifteen juveniles running away from the scene.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO