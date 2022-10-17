Read full article on original website
“Chili Bowl” Rainy River Walleye Tournament Results
Border View Lodge 12th Annual Chili Bowl Walleye Tournament Garners Big Checks. Baudette, Minn. (October 15, 2022) – The 12th Annual Chili Bowl Walleye Tournament at Border View Lodge was ushered in with a typical October day on Lake of the Woods. But despite the chilly temperatures, there was a lot of great energy with some nice bags and fat checks for Midwest anglers. Hosted on the shores of the Rainy River in Baudette, Minnesota, the Chili Bowl is a yearly walleye fishing tournament and chili dinner celebration that touts a great time as a fun tournament for non-professional anglers.
