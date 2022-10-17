ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that a glitch with the state’s ENet Voter Registration System caused a slight delay when the polls opened, but he said the problem was resolved quickly.

“That went down for eight minutes,” Raffensperger said. “It was an internal glitch inside the ENet system. It got rectified, eight minutes later, it was up and going.”

County officials across metro Atlanta said the glitch did cause some delays at polling places, but they said those delays resolved themselves.

There was another smattering of long lines during the lunchtime rush hour, but again, county officials said there were no real issues.

In Cobb County, elections officials moved their main office and polling place from the old Whitlock Avenue location to a new one on Roswell Street. Despite county officials insisting they put the word out to voters, many still went to Whitlock to try and vote.

“I didn’t know that they had moved it,” said Marietta resident Tom Yancy. “So I went up over there, and they gave me paperwork to get back here.”

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said they knew there would be some confusion over the different locations, so she made sure there were volunteers and signs at the old location directing voters to the new one.

“Obviously, this is a transition for us,” said Eveler. “We do have people over at the new building and lots of signs out there, and so they’re handing out fliers to anybody that does come to the old building.”

Other than that expected issue, Eveler said the first day of early voting appeared to go smoothly.

Channel 2 reached out to the campaign of Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Alpharetta judge presided over cases, represented defendants at same time, investigation finds A report from the city of Alpharetta shows six cases dating back to 2008 in which the judge appears to have acted as both lawyer and judge.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Atlanta, GA
