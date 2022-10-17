Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
localsyr.com
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
DVM 360
Cornell veterinary students gain shadowing experience at the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show
The veterinary college has been a proud partner of the dog show since 2021. For the 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, 20 veterinary students from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (Cornell) attended and shadowed veterinarians to gain hands-on experience and up-close look at purebred show dogs. The show was held from September 29 to October 1 at Sampson State Park in Romulus, New York.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Binghamton Coffee Guru Now Roasting Beans in Chenango Bridge
The man widely regarded as Binghamton's foremost coffee aficionado has taken his expertise to a new venue. Coe Young opened Laveggio Roasteria at a downtown site on Court Street in 2007. The coffee house and roasting facility moved to a new location on State Street about a decade later. Laveggio's...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
70+ Years Later, Is New York’s Southern Tier Traffic Actually Fixed? [VIDEO]
I'm at that age where I can remember when there was no Southern Tier Expressway (Route 17/Interstate 86) with a divided four-lane highway, Interstate 81, or 88. Growing up in the western part of the Southern Tier (the greater Corning New York area), to get to points north (Rochester) and south (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, we drove on the two-lane Route 15.
House of the Week: Cicero ranch was built next to the sixth hole of the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club
CICERO, N.Y. – Denise Van Patten says her father Jack Meetze loves two things. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The last Kirby’s Grill in Central New York is about to close for good
Last month, Richard Zdyb announced the closing of his Kirby’s Grill & Taproom in Fayetteville. That meant that Kirby’s, a mini chain that once had four locations across Central New York, was now down to one. This week, Zdyb called it quits at that last Kirby’s Grill, in...
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Bella’ by Smolen Homes (photos)
John F. Smolen is a third-generation custom home builder who jokes that he has been the business from “the time he could swing a hammer.”. Smolen Homes has become a familiar name in the Syracuse-area for their beautiful homes and their creative designs have been awarded three awards at past Parade of Homes.
localsyr.com
Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
Historic Cornerstone Saved Prior to IBM Country Club Demolition
Just as the wrecking crew is preparing to tear down the old IBM Country Club complex west of Endicott, Broome County officials have secured a cornerstone from the facility. The block marked with the year "1951" had been installed as part of a new wing to the facility on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0