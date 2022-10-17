ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

localsyr.com

Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings

There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
SYRACUSE, NY
DVM 360

Cornell veterinary students gain shadowing experience at the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show

The veterinary college has been a proud partner of the dog show since 2021. For the 36th annual Wine Country Circuit Dog Show, 20 veterinary students from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (Cornell) attended and shadowed veterinarians to gain hands-on experience and up-close look at purebred show dogs. The show was held from September 29 to October 1 at Sampson State Park in Romulus, New York.
ROMULUS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
